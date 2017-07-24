VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(CSE: CRL.CN)(CNSX: CRL)(FRANKFURT: 7C5)(OTC PINK: CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, is pleased to announce that FlowWorks Inc. has partnered with the Hach Company US Flow Division to provide the City of Dallas with the most accurate and accessible wastewater flow monitoring data. City sewer sites are now connected through sensors to an online platform, simplifying infrastructure monitoring and accurate event predictions for Dallas Water Utilities (DWU) workers.

In October 2013, The City of Dallas brought Hach Flow instruments on board to upgrade and modernize their wastewater system. Hach technology provided the state-of-the-art Flo-Dar sensor including upgrades to flow monitoring, sampling and data collection. Less than four years later, Dallas boasts an integrated system that remotely collects and consolidates data in real-time from a variety of sensors at 53 monitoring sites to be increased to 80. This year, FlowWorks will join the project, bringing software that allows municipal staff to perform real-time analyses, set alarms, and transform existing raw data into actionable information through a single web interface.

Emily Steele, P.E. Hach Flow DDS Project Manager had positive remarks regarding the partnership. "We at Hach are very excited to integrate FlowWorks software into our customers' workflow. It will build on our existing remote sensor technology and provide a new tool to our customers as instant data analysis continues to play a larger and larger role in running efficient flow operations."

Kevin Marsh, FlowWorks VP of Sales, commented, "By partnering with Hach, we are able to provide municipalities with a comprehensive flow monitoring solution. And as extreme weather and other events that impact these kinds of infrastructure become more frequent, the need for these kinds of services will continue to grow."

About Hach

For 70 years, Hach® has provided innovations to support our customers. Hach gives customers confidence in their water analysis by delivering expert answers, outstanding support, and reliable, easy-to-use solutions. Hach analytical instruments, services, software, and reagents are used to ensure the quality of water in a variety of industries in more than 100 countries globally. www.Hach.com

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks Application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks Application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc., a company that helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools and ETS., Carl continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")).

Carl's development platform can accommodate virtually unlimited storage of any type of data. This technology allows Carl to build advanced applications for monitoring, reporting and analysis. Carl's data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Contacts:

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Kimberly Bruce

Corporate Communications

(778) 379-0275

kimberly@carlsolutions.com



