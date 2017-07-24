

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. existing Home Sales for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET Monday. The consensus is for 5.580 million, compared to 5.620 million in May.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback recovered against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 110.94 against the yen, 0.9466 against the franc, 1.3027 against the pound and 1.1637 against the euro as of 9:55 am ET.



