Light, airy and fresh popcorn is a perfect summer snack. It's naturally low in fat and calories, non-GMO and gluten free - all the makings of an ideal guilt-free treat. Whether you enjoy it one delicious handful at a time, sprinkled with seasonings or as an ingredient in fun summertime recipes, popcorn offers plenty of versatility for every occasion.

You can kick up the heat with a zesty popcorn mix and no summer sporting event is complete without some good old toffee-style popcorn and nuts. Find more popcorn recipes perfect for summer at popcorn.org.

Beach Party Popcorn Yield: 2 1/2 quarts 1 teaspoon soy sauce 1-2 drops hot pepper sauce 1/3 cup melted butter 2 quarts popped popcorn 2 cups assorted seasoned snacks (crackers, pretzels, etc.) 1/2 package (0.56 ounces) bacon-onion dip mix

Heat oven to 350 F.

Add soy sauce and hot pepper sauce to melted butter.

Put popcorn and seasoned snacks in large bowl. Pour butter mixture over popcorn and snacks; toss. Sprinkle with bacon-onion dip mix; toss again.

Spread mixture in 15 1/2-by-10 1/2-by-1-inch jelly roll pan and bake 8-10 minutes, stirring once.

Ballpark Popcorn Crunch Yield: 3 quarts 1/2 cup butter 1/2 cup brown sugar 3 quarts unsalted popped popcorn 1 cup chopped walnuts

Heat oven to 350 F.

Cream together butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy.

In separate bowl, toss popcorn and walnuts. Add creamed mixture to popcorn and nuts. Combine until coated.

Spread on large baking sheet in single layer.

Bake 10 minutes, or until crisp.

