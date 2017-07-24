MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- (Family Features) Give your meals a wake-up call because breakfast is no longer just for mornings. From weeknight family dinners to a quick lunch, you can make mealtime fun with breakfast recipes any time of day.

Delicious, wholesome ingredients are the centerpiece of breakfast dishes, and hand-crafted Smithfield bacon, ham and sausage lends mouthwatering flavor to breakfast dishes you can enjoy all day, any day. Put a hearty spin on avocado toast or get creative with a protein-packed breakfast bowl.

Find more recipes you can enjoy morning, noon and night at Smithfield.com.

Breakfast Avocado Toast with Bacon and Ham Cook time: 30 minutes Serves: 4 12 slices Smithfield Thick Cut Bacon 16 ounces Smithfield Anytime Favorites Boneless Sliced Ham 1 1/2-2 quarts water 1 lime, juiced 1 cup freshly made or refrigerated, prepared guacamole 4 large eggs 4 thick slices seeded whole-grain bread, toasted golden brown freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon chopped parsley or cilantro leaves

Heat oven to 375 F. Lightly spray baking rack and place on top of foil-lined, rimmed baking pan. Separate strips of bacon and lay flat in single layer on rack. Bake 15-18 minutes, or until just crisp, rotating pan halfway through cooking. Using spatula, remove bacon from pan while warm; drain on paper towels.

While bacon is baking, lay sliced ham on lightly sprayed, rimmed baking pan. Bake 5-7 minutes, or until warmed through. Keep bacon and ham warm.

In saucepot over medium-high heat, heat water and lime juice until simmering. Crack eggs into small cups. Slowly add eggs one at a time to pot and simmer 4-5 minutes, or until whites are just set for runny yolk or a little longer for firmer yolk. Remove eggs from water with slotted spoon and drain on paper towel.

Spread guacamole onto toast, topping each with sliced ham, egg, pepper and bacon. Sprinkle with parsley or cilantro and serve warm.

Hearty Breakfast Bowl Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes Serves: 4 8 slices Smithfield Thick Cut Bacon 16 ounces Smithfield Boneless Ham Steaks, cubed 3 cups cooked steel-cut Irish or traditional oatmeal 3 1/2-4 quarts water, divided 1 pound fresh asparagus 4 eggs 2 cups fresh assorted berries 1/2 cup walnuts 1/3 cup pepitas (Spanish pumpkin seeds)

Heat oven to 375 F.

Lightly spray baking rack and place on top of foil-lined, rimmed baking pan. Separate strips of bacon and lay flat in single layer on rack. Bake 15-18 minutes, or until just crisp, rotating pan halfway through cooking. Using spatula, remove bacon from pan while warm; drain on paper towels. Drain fat from pan. Place ham cubes on same rack and bake 5-7 minutes, or until heated through.

Prepare oatmeal as directed on package and keep warm with ham and bacon.

Over high heat, bring 2 quarts water to boil and blanch asparagus 1-2 minutes, or until tender-crisp when pierced with fork. With tongs or slotted spoon, remove asparagus; drain and reserve. In same saucepot over high heat, bring 1 1/2-2 quarts water to boil. Reduce heat to simmer and, using slotted spoon, carefully lower eggs into water individually. Cook 6 1/2 minutes for softer, jammy yolk or a little more for firmer yolk, keeping water simmering during cooking. Transfer eggs to bowl of ice water and chill 1 minute for easier peeling.

To assemble, divide oatmeal, asparagus, berries, ham and bacon among four bowls. Place peeled, halved egg in each bowl and top with walnuts and pepitas.

