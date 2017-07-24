United States Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report for Anesthesia Information Management Systems 2017 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Anesthesia information management systems (AIMS) collect patient data digitally and use it to facilitate the anesthesia management of patients. AIMS are installed on a variety of hardware setups ranging from a simple laptop-like clinical workstation to more advanced and expensive touch-screen-based systems. All AIMS require networking between a central server used to store patient data and client side workstations within each operating room that link up to monitors and delivery machines to collect data.



There are several components that factor into the cost of establishing an AIMS in a hospital or ASC, the most significant of which is the software license and associated cost of integrating the newly installed AIMS with other hospital information systems that may or may not be provided by the same company. Additional factors include maintenance and support costs, which are frequently paid upfront by the institution to cover maintenance for a fixed number of years, as well as hardware costs associated with the installation of servers and work stations.



Because maintenance and support costs are in many cases paid over time, and are therefore not factored into the initial setup and installation fees, this report focuses exclusively on the software, integration and hardware costs linked to the initial installation of the AIMS.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Product Assessment

2.1 Product Portfolios

2.1.1 Anesthesia Information Management System

2.2 Regulatory Issues And Recalls

2.2.1 BD-Carefusion

2.2.2 Draeger

2.2.3 Drive-DeVilbiss

2.2.4 GE Healthcare

2.2.5 Invacare

2.2.6 Natus-Embla

2.2.7 Philips Healthcare

2.2.8 ResMed

2.2.9 Teleflex

2.3 Clinical Trials

2.3.1 Drive-DeVilbiss

2.3.2 Fisher & Paykel

2.3.3 GE Healthcare

2.3.4 ResMed

2.3.5 Teleflex



3. Anesthesia Information Management System Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Total Anesthesia Information Management System Market

3.3.2 Hospital Aims Market

3.3.3 Ambulatory Surgery Center Anesthesia Information Management System Market

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Airgas

Ambu

BD-CareFusion

Becton Dickinson

Fisher & Paykel

Flexicare

Flotec

Fukuda Denshi

GE Healthcare

Global Medical Holdings

Graham Field

Inogen

Maquet

Massimo

Medis

Mercury Medical

Metal Impact

Mindray

Natus Medical

Nellcor

Nidek

O2 Concepts

Oxlife

Penlon

Percussionaire

Philips Respironics

ResMed

Sechrist

Smiths Medical

Somnostar

Spacelabs

SunMed

Welch Allyn

Westmed

Zoll



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6965jq/us_market_report

