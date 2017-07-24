Hilde Van Moeseke Appointed as SVP and President, EMEA for Graphic Packaging International

ATLANTA, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Graphic Packaging International, Inc. (NYSE:GPK) announced the appointment ofHilde Van Moeseke as Senior Vice President & President, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Hilde will have responsibility to drive continued profitable growth across our food, beverage and convenience businesses in this strategically important region.

Ms. Van Moeseke joined GPI in January 2014 as Director, Controlling, was promoted to Director, Finance, Europe in July 2014 and to Vice President, Finance in July 2015. Prior to joining GPI, Hilde held management and controlling positions at Azelis Corporate Services, S.A. and the Walt Disney Company in Europe."Hilde's valuable experience will serve us well as we continue to focus on high-quality acquisitions, organic growth, and prioritizing investments back into the business," said President and CEO Michael Doss.