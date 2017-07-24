WEST PALM BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- iTeknik Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ITKH) announced today that its Big Rhino Agency subsidiary is continuing the growth of its advertising and digital marketing business into the Health Care and Wellness markets. The Company announced that it had signed as a client, Metro Hearing Services, Inc. ("Metro Hearing") of Arizona.

The agreement between Metro Hearing and Big Rhino calls for the agency to provide a full suite of marketing services including, media placement, digital strategy and placement, and social media marketing implementation.

Metro Hearing was founded in 1980 and has six locations across metropolitan Phoenix, including its newest location in North Scottsdale that opened in June 2017. Incorporating the latest in hearing technology to best serve those with hearing loss and tinnitus difficulties, Metro Hearing's staff audiologists are certified by the American Academy of Audiology (AAA) and the American Speech and Hearing Association (ASHA).

Dan Trimble, President of Metro Hearing said, "Already in the short time we have been engaged with Big Rhino, our social media campaign and digital strategies being managed and executed on by Big Rhino have increased our exposure and developed community awareness. Working with Big Rhino has been a good decision for our practice and has helped us to grow. Thank you so much to your dedication to our practice, and our continued growth!"

Kyle Eng, Big Rhino's President said, "We are excited to be working with Metro Hearing who we believe to be the premiere audiology practice in Arizona. Audiology is an important service to the Arizona community where there are large populations of retirees who originate from across the nation. We successfully obtain new customers for our client through our innovative and effective campaigns for all six locations of Metro Hearing."

Fred Wicks, iTeknik's Chairman and CEO said, "Big Rhino is gaining traction in the Health Care and Wellness markets by continuing to utilize the expertise developed in the highly competitive automotive industry. What sets Big Rhino apart from other agencies is that, not only do they help our clients acquire customers, but they work with clients to analyze the results and make changes so that new customers keep coming through the door."

Fred Wicks, also said, "We are very encouraged about the continued growth of Big Rhino. The Agency's revenues have increased 73% since start-up in January through May. This solid growth confirms our decision to create Big Rhino Agency with Kyle and his team.

iTeknik Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ITKH) trades on the OTC Pink tier of the OTC Market For quotes and market information on the company, visit http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ITKH/company-info.

About iTeknik Holding Corporation

iTeknik Holding Corporation's strategy (OTC PINK: ITKH) is to acquire fundamentally sound companies that are market accepted, scalable and demonstrate a quantifiable value proposition. Our focus is in companies that have strong market presence, brand awareness and talented and dedicated management teams with the potential to achieve exceptional performance over time in the Marketing, Advertising and Digital Media space. iTeknik lends its operational support, management approach and financial resources to these companies to achieve improvements in both revenue and earnings growth and positioning in the marketplace. iTeknik Holdings currently operates one wholly owned subsidiary; Big Rhino Corp. For more information about the Company visit our website at: www.iteknik.com

About Big Rhino Corporation

Big Rhino is a wholly owned subsidiary of iTeknik Holding Corporation. Big Rhino is a full service advertising and digital media agency that focuses on fast, precise and creative marketing solutions. We maintain a nimble in-house creative team with a unique talent for delivering the highest quality creative that produces positive RESULTS. Our client base includes automotive dealerships, internet retailers, medical providers, and state and local government agencies. When combined with our digital, interactive and media teams which are completely integrated our clients benefit from a strategic and responsive advertising machine at their disposal. For more information check us out at www.bigrhino.agency.

Safe Harbor: This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its turnaround strategy, changes in costs of raw materials, labor, and employee benefits, as well as general market conditions, competition and pricing. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this letter will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In assessing forward-looking statements included herein, readers are urged to carefully read those statements. When used in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to be forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

iTeknik Holding Corporation

Ten Associates, LLC

Tom Nelson

480-326-8577



