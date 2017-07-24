Nutritional Analysis Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022: Global Implementation of Nutrition Labeling And Claims Regulations Drives the Market

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nutritional Analysis Market by Parameter, Product Type (Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy & Desserts, Meat & Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, Condiments, Fruits & Vegetables, Baby Food), Objective, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The nutritional analysis market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.04 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 5.99 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The nutritional analysis market, based on parameter, is segmented into vitamin profile, proteins, fat profile, sugar profile, mineral profile, cholesterol, calories, total dietary fiber, moisture, and others. The demand for nutritional analysis is expected to increase in the next few years due change in international policies related to food nutrition labeling as a result of increase in consumer awareness regarding health and wellness.

Based on product type, the nutritional analysis market is segmented into beverages, snacks, bakery & confectionery, meat & poultry, sauces, dressings, and condiments, dairy & desserts, fruits & vegetables, edible fats & oils, baby food, and others. The beverages segment dominated the market owing to its increase in consumption, development of various new products, and wider availability. The beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 as beverages in many forms are being consumed in most of the countries across the world.

The nutritional analysis market, by objective, is segmented into new product development, product labeling, and regulatory compliance. The product labeling segment dominated the market in 2016 as nutrition labeling policies are changing across the world, and manufacturers are required to follow the guidelines to sell their products in the market.

The North American region dominated the market and accounted for the largest share, in the global nutritional analysis market, in 2016. Factors such as a stringent food nutrition labeling regulations, increase in consumer awareness regarding nutritional labeling, and increase in use of nutrition claims as a marketing strategy by food manufacturers are driving the growth of the nutritional analysis market in the region.

Developing regions lack organization, sophistication, and the required technologies for food nutrition testing. The infrastructure of food analysis laboratories in developing countries is likely to be scant due to limited resources, limited technology, and poor management. Issues such as lack of institutional coordination, outdated technology, and absence of expertise for the execution of regulations at low levels, equipment, and updated standards have been constraining the market for nutritional analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Nutritional Analysis Market, By Parameter

8 Nutritional Analysis Market Size, By Product Type

9 Nutritional Analysis Market, By Objective

10 Nutritional Analysis Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

