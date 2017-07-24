Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market Worth 3.00 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Frequency (<6 GHz, 6-60 GHz, and >60 GHz), Material (Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide), Vertical (Consumer, Telecom, Military, Industrial, Automotive and Medical), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from USD 1.17 Billion in 2016 to USD 3.00 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2017 and 2023.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 71 Market Data Tables and45 Figures spread through142 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/low-noise-amplifier-lna-market-106798279.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the huge demand from the smartphone market, growing bandwidth demand, and increasing usage of long-term evolution (LTE) technology.

Consumer electronics expected to hold largest share of LNA market based on vertical during forecast period

The consumer electronics vertical is expected to hold the largest share between 2017 and 2023. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of consumer electronics devices such as wearable devices; smartphones, tablets, and laptops; portable navigation devices; portable media players; digital cameras; and gaming consoles; as well as increasing number of e-readers.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=106798279

LNA market for silicon germanium to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The LNA market for the silicon germanium material is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. LNAs based on silicon germanium deliver better performance in the low-power, high-frequency applications than those based on other materials such as silicon and gallium arsenide. Silicon germanium LNAs provide better linear performance and enhanced power efficiency. Better efficiency and a lower cost of silicon manufacturing have made silicon germanium more popular in recent years.

APAC to hold largest share of LNA market during forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) held the largest share of the market in 2016 and is expected to dominate the LNA market with the largest share between 2017 and 2023. The growth in the region is attributed to significantly high rate of adoption of smartphones; dramatic shift toward higher speed mobile technologies from 3G to 4G; higher increasing range of mobile services consumed, including video, social media, e-commerce, and financial services; and high military expenditures by countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=106798279

The major players of the LNA market are NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), L3 Narda-MITEQ (US), Qorvo, Inc. (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), ON Semiconductor Corp. (US), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Texas Instruments, Inc. (US), and Teledyne Microwave Solutions (US). The key innovators of the market are Custom MMIC (US), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (US), SAGE Millimeter, Inc. (US), WanTcom Inc. (US), and DBWave Technologies Co., Ltd. (China).

Browse Related Reports

Millimeter Wave Technology Market by Product (Scanner Systems, Telecommunication Equipment), Frequency Band, License Type, Application (Mobile and Telecom, Military, Defense, and Aerospace, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/millimeter-wave-technology-market-981.html

Class D Audio Amplifier Market by Type (Mono Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel), Device (Handset, Television, Home Entertainment Systems, Multimedia Sound Case, In-Car Audio), End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/class-d-audio-amplifier-market-1363272.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets