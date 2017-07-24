ALBUQUERQUE, NM--(Marketwired - July 24, 2017) - uBreakiFix opened in Northeast Albuquerque on July 23 at 6400 Holly Avenue, Suite J. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 315 locations across North America.

uBreakiFix Albuquerque Northeast is the brand's second location in New Mexico, joining a store in West Albuquerque, near Rio Rancho. It is also the second location for owner Chandler Gatten. With the opening of his second location, Gatten is excited to better serve the city of Albuquerque through reliable tech repair.

"I opened my first uBreakiFix store at age 19, and the company has really helped to foster my entrepreneurial spirit over the past two years," Gatten said. "I could not have done any of this without the incredible support of the corporate team and my talented team of technicians."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 2.5 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 315 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We're always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We're excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Northeast Albuquerque and the surrounding areas."

uBreakiFix Albuquerque is located at 6400 Holly Avenue, Suite J and can be reached at: 505-361-2917. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/24/11G143099/Images/Photo_Jun_01,_10_30_35_AM-2ac524ddb6cc8c15ad2a4cdd18021914.jpg

