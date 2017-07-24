WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) today announced the publication of its reimbursement and market-access focused white paper, "New Payment and Financing Models for Curative Regenerative Medicines," available online today in In Vivo.

Authored by Ted Slocomb of Audentes Therapeutics; Ted Haack of LatticePoint Consulting; Satish Valluri of Pfizer; Beth Rader of BioMarin; and Michael Werner of ARM, this white paper, the second in ARM's three-part series, focuses on the value and adoption of future gene and cell therapies. It identifies and evaluates potential payment models for cell and gene therapies, highlighting key stakeholder perspectives and barriers to widespread implementation. As with the series' first white paper, numerous member organizations involved in ARM's Reimbursement Committee contributed their insights.

"Potentially curative treatments require a unique valuation approach, one that addresses the needs and uncertainties across key stakeholder groups, while taking into account the fragmented structure of our health care system," said Michael Werner, co-founder and executive director of ARM. "There isn't likely to be a 'one-size-fits-all' solution -- this paper provides evaluation and prioritization criteria that we encourage policymakers and payers to consider to ensure access and affordability are appropriately balanced with the significant health and societal benefits these therapies offer."

The first paper, published in November 2016, provided an overall assessment of the sector landscape, detailing the potential clinical impact, quality of life improvement, healthcare system cost effect and societal benefits these gene, cell and tissue engineered therapies represent, highlighting various potential payment and finance models.

The subsequent and final white paper in the series will outline ARM's specific policy recommendations to implement market-access enabling reimbursement and financing models for these products.

The white paper will also be featured in the July/August In Vivo print edition, out later this month.

