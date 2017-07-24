$6.2 Billion CT Scanner Market 2017 by Type, Architecture, Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "CT Scanner Market by Type (Stationary, Portable), Architecture (C-arm, O-arm), Technology (High, Mid, Low Slice, CBCT), Application (Human, Veterinary, Research), End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global CT scanner market is projected to reach USD 6.20 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.76 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements, growing patient emphasis on early disease diagnosis, rising incidence of targeted diseases, increasing priority for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, and procedural benefits offered by CT scanners are key factors driving the growth of the market.

This CT scanner market is segmented into type, device architecture, technology, application, and end user. On the basis of type, the CT scanner market is categorized into stationary and portable CT scanner, in which stationary CT scanners is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This is attributed to the significant adoption of stationary CT scanners for its growing application horizons.

Based on device architecture, the CT scanner market is segmented into C-arm and O-arm CT scanners. The O-arm CT segment is estimated to command the larger share of the global CT scanner market due to the ongoing commercialization of mobile CT scanners and the procedural benefits offered by the O-arm devices.



On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into high-slice, mid-slice, low-slice, and cone beam CT technology. In 2017, the high-slice segment is estimated to command the largest share, majorly due to the rising adoption of CT for diagnostic procedures and the expanded application horizons of CT technology.



Based on applications, the global CT scanners market is segmented into human, veterinary, and research applications. The human applications segment is further sub segmented into diagnostic applications (cardiology, oncology, neurology, and other diagnostic applications) and intraoperative applications. The human application segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global CT scanner market in 2017, due to increasing market demand in intraoperative surgical procedures, increasing demand for effective disease management, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases.



On the basis of the end user, the CT scanners market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, ambulatory care centers, research laboratories, veterinary clinics, and other end users. Among these veterinary clinics and hospitals segment is poised to grow the fastest during the forecast period mainly due to growing market demand for enhanced virility of poultry & livestock and rising prevalence of major veterinary diseases.



The report covers the CT scanner market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due increasing incidence of target diseases, rising patient awareness on the benefits of CT scanning in early disease diagnosis, ongoing expansion and modernization of healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Technological Advancements

Growing Patient Emphasis On Effective And Early Disease Diagnosis

Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases

Increasing Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Procedures

Procedural Benefits Offered By Computed Tomography

Restraints



Significant Installation And Maintenance Costs

Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario Across Developing Nations

Dearth of Well-Trained And Skilled Healthcare Professionals

Opportunities



Emerging Markets

Growing Market Preference for Multimodal Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Ongoing Market Shift Towards Image-Guided Medical Interventions

Challenges



Growing Adoption of Refurbished CT Scanners



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 CT Scanner Market, By Type



7 CT Scanner Market, By Device Architecture



8 CT Scanner Market, By Technology



9 CT Scanner Market, By Application



10 CT Scanner Market, By End User



11 Global CT Scanner Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Ab-CT

Advanced Breast-CT Gmbh

Accuray Incorporated

Brainlab Ag

Carestream Health, Inc.

Curvebeam

Epica Medical Innovations

Ge Healthcare

Genoray Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd

Koning Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Neusoft Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Planmed Oy

Pointnix Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Scanco Medical Ag

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Ag

Toshiba Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited

United-Imaging

Xoran Technologies Llc.

