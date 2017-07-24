CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Bitglass, the Total Data Protection company, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bitglass to its 2017 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that are shaping the future of IT. Bitglass was chosen as an emerging security vendor for its innovative approach to agentless cloud data protection, across any app and on any device.

In addition to celebrating standout companies, the Emerging Vendors list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technologies.

"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."

"Bitglass' rapid customer growth since its inception is a testament to the strength of the company's product and growing demand for real-time cloud security," said Rich Campagna, CEO at Bitglass. "The recent spate of security incidents that target enterprise cloud apps are driving awareness of new threats that require dedicated solutions like a CASB for data control and visibility."

For more on the Bitglass CASB solution, click here: https://www.bitglass.com/security-for-any-cloud-app-bitglass

The Emerging Vendors: Security list will be featured online at www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

Follow Bitglass: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About Bitglass

Bitglass, the total data protection company, is a global CASB and agentless mobile security company based in Silicon Valley. The company's solutions enable real-time end-to-end data protection, from the cloud to the device. Bitglass is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1195

Email Contact



Press Contact:

Travis Anderson

10Fold Communications for Bitglass

(925) 271-8227

Email Contact



