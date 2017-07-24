Packaging Testing Market Worth 14.64 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Packaging Testing Marketby Type (Physical, Chemical, Microbiological), Material (Glass, Plastic, Paper, Metals), Technology (Physical tests, Spectroscopy & Photometric-based, Chromatography-based), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 14.64 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2017.

Browse 68 Market Data Tables and54 Figures spread through182 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Packaging Testing Market"

Packaging Testing Market

The market is driven by factors such as an increase in the requirement for a longer shelf-life of products, increase in product recalls due to stringent regulations, increased demand for packaged products due to the growth of the FMCG industry, and increasing awareness due to unauthorized use of recycled materials. The requirement of portable & automated testing techniques to enhance the testing availability with less turnaround time provides new growth opportunities for market players.

"Physical testing dominated the market in 2016"

The physical testing type analyzes the physical properties of packaging materials such as tension, compression, burst testing, leak testing, strength, impact, flexure, shear, rheology, fatigue, vibration, penetration, and other tests using various testing technologies or visual observation method. Such broad applications of physical testing type provide reliability, quality, and improve the performance of packaging products due to which this segment dominated the market in 2016.

"Paper & paperboard segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by material type, from 2017 to 2022"

Paper & paperboard packaging is the use of paper or compressed layers of paper/paper pulp to be used for primary, secondary, or tertiary packaging of a product. The market for paper packaging testing is growing due to the increasing use of paper & paperboard for their easy and abundant availability, lower cost, and environment-friendly nature.

"Spectroscopy & photometric-based segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by technology, from 2017 to 2022"

Spectroscopy & photometry is an analytical technique involved in spectral study, which helps in determining the composition and structure of matter. This segment is expected to grow at a high rate primarily due to the reliability of test results, lower turnaround time, and rising demand for spectroscopic techniques in various areas of packaging testing.

"Food & beverage segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by end-use industry, from 2017 to 2022"

The rising demand for processed food has fueled the demand for food packaging material used for food & beverage products, thereby generating attractive opportunities for the Packaging Testing Market. Packaging testing services reduce the risk of food contamination and diseases due to faulty packaging of food products. This market is growing since the tested packaging of food & beverage products assures consumers that these meet all the regulatory requirements.

"Significant growth for packaging testing is observed in the Asia-Pacific region"

The requirement for packaging testing has grown in the region in recent years, owing to an increase in consumer awareness in the Asia-Pacific region regarding the safety of packaging for various products, especially food, healthcare, and cosmetics. The growth in this market is fueled by the economic development in countries such as China and India. China is a potential market for packaging testing due to various factors such as the expanding population, rising disposable income levels, growing export of packaging materials, and increasing consumer demand for convenience foods.

This Packaging Testing Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Intertek Group Plc. (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), and TÜV SÜD AG (Germany).

