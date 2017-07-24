French power producer Neoen has agreed to provide electricity to EnergyAustralia from 100 MW of solar capacity it plans to build in New South Wales. The two companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.Roughly 560,000 solar panels will be installed on a 550-hectare plot of land near the town of Coleambally. Construction will begin in the state's Riverina region by the end of this year, Neoen said in an online statement. It did not reveal the PV module supplier.The French renewables developer described its agreement with EnergyAustralia as an important step towards the Australian ...

