

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With low supply muting overall activity, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Monday showing a bigger than expected drop in existing home sales in the month of June.



NAR said existing home sales slumped by 1.8 percent to an annual rate of 5.52 million in June from 5.62 million in May. Economists had expected existing home sales to drop by 1.0 percent.



'Closings were down in most of the country last month because interested buyers are being tripped up by supply that remains stuck at a meager level and price growth that's straining their budget,' said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.



He added, 'The demand for buying a home is as strong as it has been since before the Great Recession. Listings in the affordable price range continue to be scooped up rapidly, but the severe housing shortages inflicting many markets are keeping a large segment of would-be buyers on the sidelines.'



Total housing inventory at the end of June declined 0.5 percent to 1.96 million existing homes available for sale, and is now 7.1 percent lower than a year ago and has fallen year-over-year for 25 consecutive months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX