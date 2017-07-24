Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Bryan Wood has been named Director of the agency's Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs. Mr. Wood will advise the Chairman, Commissioners, and SEC staff on legislative matters, provide technical assistance on securities-related legislation to congressional committees and staff, assist in preparing SEC testimony for congressional hearings, and coordinate with other government entities.

"It is important that the SEC work in cooperation with Congress and other government entities in a way that is responsive, efficient, and effective to best serve the American people," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "The SEC will benefit from Bryan's experience in Congress, his knowledge of our federal securities laws, and his commitment to public service."

Mr. Wood added, "I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the Chairman, Commissioners, and dedicated staff here at the SEC. I look forward to helping the agency continue to fulfill its critical mission."

Mr. Wood spent 10 years on Capitol Hill, most recently as Senior Advisor and Counsel at the House Financial Services Committee. Previously, he served as Counsel for the Subcommittee on Capital Markets, Securities, and Investment, and as Legislative Director to Rep. Robert Hurt, former vice chairman of the Capital Markets and Government-Sponsored Enterprises Subcommittee.

Mr. Wood received his J.D. from Georgetown University, magna cum laude. He received his B.A. from the University of Virginia.