Global Gas Metering Markets 2017-2021: Annual Demand for Gas Meters in Units and Value for Every Gas Consuming Country

This report describes the evolution of gas metering and the gas supply industry which supports it, from start to the present day, and projects the future of gas meter technology and demand.

Historically the demand for gas meters, like demand for electricity and water meters, followed a stable long-term path. It grew steadily as gas penetration increased, first for city coal gas and then for natural gas. There have been cyclical variations of this pattern caused by periods of low new installations and replacements, mainly due to wars or to economic circumstances. This pattern is changing in several ways. Networks and meter vendors need to understand how this change is coming about and how to predict the future cycles of demand, where and when they will be. The market is changing and there will be large variations in the demand cycles from country to country.

The report identifies the new gas consuming countries where the demand cycle is being established for the first time or is going to change because of a change in meter technology.

The Global Piped Gas Metering Landscape:

The report analyses the gas meter market population in 2016;

- Numbers of piped gas consumers

- Annual demand for gas meters in units and value for every gas consuming country.

- With 2016 as base year, sales are forecast from 2017 to 2021, analysed by meter type.

Gas Meter Market-Country Reviews

Each regional and country section contains market reviews with:

- A summary of the gas supply industry, distribution and consumers

- Gas meters sales in base year 2016 with forecasts from 2017 to 2021 in numbers of units, sales and average selling price per meter - for Residential, AMR, AMI, PPM, Commercial and Industrial, and Smart Meters

- Status and commentary on Ultrasonic Meters and Smart Metering

- Gas meter vendors

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

- The gas metering landscape

- Long-term demand for gas meters

- Changes in the demand cycles for gas meters caused national smart meter deployments

- Changes in the demand cycles for gas meter markets by country

- Meter types from 1843 to the future

- Gas sources, types and delivery

- The origins of the global gas industry

- Electricity versus Gas

1. THE GAS METERING LANDSCAPE IN 2016

- Shifting trends of demand

2. DEMAND FOR GAS METERS FROM 2016 TO 2020

- Meter demand

3. LONG-TERM DEMAND TREND FOR GAS METERS

- The long-term demand trends

4. METER TYPESFROM 1843 TO THE FUTURE

- Diaphragm, positive displacement meters

- Rotary meters

- Turbine meters

- Orifice meters

- MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System)

- Ultrasonic flow meters

- Coriolis meters

- Smart/advanced meters

- Turndown ratio and rangeability

- Typical turndown ratio of various meter types

- Heating value

5. THE GAS METER MARKET IN EUROPE

6. THE GAS METER MARKET IN THE CIS

7. THE GAS METER MARKET IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8. THE GAS METER MARKET IN ASIA PACIFIC

9. THE GAS METER MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA

10. THE GAS METER MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA

11. THE GAS METER MARKET IN CENTRAL AMERICA

12. THE ORIGINS OF THE GLOBAL GAS INDUSTRY

- The conversion process of distribution networks from manufactured gas to natural gas

- Electricity versus Gas

13. GAS SOURCES, TYPES AND DELIVERY

- GAS CATEGORIES

- Natural gas

- Manufactured gas

- Coke-oven gas

- Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

- Coal gas

- Biogas

- Blast furnace gas

- Gas hydrates

- Refinery gas

- Syngas - SNG

- PG Autogas

- GAS DELIVERY AND STORAGE

- Piped gas

- Natural gas liquids, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

- Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

- Compressed natural gas (CNG)

