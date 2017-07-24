Europlasma Announces the Delivery of the Vitrification Unit for Fly Ash in China

BORDEAUX, France, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Delivery of the vitrification unit for fly ash in China

Europlasma announces the commercial delivery to Shanghai Kaineng New Technology Co, Ltd (KNC) of the fly ash vitrification unit of Houjie incinerator (China). The contract, signed inJanuary 2015, concerned the supply of engineering and equipment for a vitrication unit for fly ash from municipal solid waste (MSW) incineration. In this context, Europlasma Industries designed the vitrification furnace, which has been built by KNC,and supplied a 2MW plasma system (plasma torch and auxiliaries). This equipment had been successfully tested by end of 2016.

The handover of the vitrification unit has been pronounced, without reserves, upon successful performance tests. In particular, the unit reached its maximal capacity over 24 hours by treating 1,450 kg/hour of fly ash, corresponding to 35 tons/day.

Fly ash generated by MSW incineration is a highly toxic waste. Produced in massive quantities, it constitutes a major challenge in China, both for the environment and for public health. In 2015, 3.2 million of tons of fly ash have been generated, including 300,000 tons in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei province alone. Given the urgency of the situation, the Chinese government and public authorities realized the necessity to set up industrial long-term solutions to turn this hazardous waste into inert and re-usable material. The objective is ambitious, as treating 3.2 million tons of fly ash would require over 300 units of KNC's size.

Cai Zhiliang, Chairman of Board of Director of Shanghai Kaineng New Technology Co, Ltd (KNC) welcomes the success of the contract: "In the past 3 years, we have been working with Europlasma successfully, professionals from both companies are working together very closely, not only being our good supplier but also Europlasma is a good friend who is leading us to have this opportunity to share the advantages of this hi technology. Today we are very proud to complete the first treatment facility in China with plasma technology from Europlasma. Our facility now has the capacity to treat 35 tons per day of fly ash for our power plant, this is a project which is highly encouraged by the local people and government. At this very moment, I would like to press my deep appreciation to KNC and Europlasma technician who were working hardly in our facility, they have exchanged and complemented each other technically, and have overcame many technical problems. We KNC would like to introduce Europlasma to our friends in the industry in China, to let more people sharing this great technology"

Jean-Eric Petit, CEO of Europlasma group, déclares: "I warmly congratulate the KNC leaders and their teams for the quality of our collaboration which allowed the successful implementation of this technological first in China. We are now ready to leverage this success and develop new partnerships to meet the expectations of the Chinese depollution market."

At the heart of environmental issues, Europlasma designs and develops innovative plasma solutions for renewable energy generation and hazardous waste recovery, as well as related applications for multi-sector companies wishing to reduce their environmental footprint. Europlasma is listed on Alternext (FR0000044810-ALEUP). For more information: www.europlasma.com

