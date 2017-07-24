Millstream Mines Ltd.: Millstream Welcomes John Gingerich to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Millstream Mines Ltd. (the "Company" or "MLM") (MLM TSX-V & NJD1 Frankfurt) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Gingerich, P. Geo., to its Board of Directors.

John C. Gingerich, P. Geo. is a professional geoscientist with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. A recognized leader within the mining community, John has served on a number of industry and government boards and committees. He currently serves as Chairman to the Exploration division, Canadian Mining Industry Research Organization (CAMIRO) and BacTech Environmental Corporation. As a past technology leader within the Noranda group of companies, John has gained a broad range of practical experience in the application of geosciences in mapping the earth's surface.

"We are excited to have a Geoscientist of John's caliber and experience working with us and look forward, with his help, to moving our company goals forward this year," said Ernest Harrison, Chairman & CEO of Millstream Mines Ltd. "John's contribution will greatly assist us in our efforts to proceed with a planned extended drilling program for the Potter Mine Property."

This appointment is subject to TSX Venture Approval.

About Millstream Mines Ltd.:

Millstream Mines Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company whose principle objective is to enhance and develop known mineral properties to production potential. The Company has projects in the Province of Ontario, Canada and in the State of Montana, USA. The past producing Potter Mine Property is host to a presently known quantity of eleven (11) copper-zinc-cobalt-gold-silver "stacked" mineralized zones located in the highly prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt and more specifically in the Kidd-Munro Assemblage near the town of Matheson in north eastern Ontario. The Tamarack Gold Property is a former past producing, high-grade gold operator found in the Tobacco Root Mountains of Madison County, Montana. The Property is presently permitted to operate as a gold mine under the Small Mines Exclusion Act of Montana. It is accessible year round, 4 miles from the town of Sheridan, on a well maintained gravel road.

For a more thorough synopsis on the Company please visit the following link: http://www.millstreammines.com/Millstream_brochure.pdf

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Millstream seeks safe harbour with regard to forward looking statements.

For further information contact:

Mr. Ernest Harrison, EM, Chairman and CEO Phone: 705-474-7282

Mr. Robert Chase, CFA, President and CFO Phone: 416-368-9595

Email: info@millstreammines.com

Web: www.millstreammines.com

SOURCE: Millstream Mines Ltd.