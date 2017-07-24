Leading genetics brand DNAFit today announced the launch of five new DNA-based products developed in partnership with Helix, a personal genomics company that today launched the first online marketplace of DNA-powered products.

The partnership is the latest exciting step in DNAFit's mission to help identify how people can exercise, eat right, and live better on a truly personal level. The brand focuses on taking cutting edge science out of the laboratory and into the hands of both ordinary consumers and elite sportspeople, helping them understand how their DNA affects their response to fitness and nutrition changes.

Following the latest launch, there will be five key DNAFit products initially available to U.S. based customers via the Helix marketplace, helix.com:

StartLine by DNAFit:

See how you stack up against a huge database of some of the world's greatest athletes, based on your height and genetic code. We're all fascinated by the incredible feats of elite athletes. Now, for the first time ever, you'll be able to see and understand how your DNA and height compare to elite athletes across a variety of sporting categories.

Understand your genetic response to exercise, then take action with 12 weeks of DNA guided training for fat loss with our unique program. Customize your workout around your unique genetic response to exercise, your schedule, and whether you want to work out at home or in the gym. All training plans are backed by DNAFit's peer-reviewed genetic training algorithm.

Unlock a personalized training program to reach your goals. Discover your genetic response to exercise and take action with 12 weeks of genetically guided training. Customize your workout around your unique genetic response to exercise, your schedule, and whether you want to work out at home or in the gym. All training plans are backed by DNAFit's peer-reviewed genetic training algorithm.

Get an in-depth analysis of your genetic nutrition response and 12-weeks of access to the genetically personalized MealPlanner platform. Learn how your unique genetic profile can influence the way your body processes foods. Turn your data into action with personalized recipes and meal plans tailored to your DNA, goals, activity level, and food preferences.

Get the deepest insights into how your DNA influences your body's response to fitness and nutrition. Because we're all built differently, our long-term vitality and wellbeing should be personal, not general. Use award winning Fitness Diet Pro's DNA insights to personalize your exercises and nutrition choices.

With Helix, consumers will only need to have their DNA sequenced once to access the new DNAFit products. To get started, consumers visit the Helix marketplace at helix.com to order one of the DNAFit products which includes a saliva collection kit. Once the saliva sample is mailed in, Helix reads their DNA, DNAFit translates the data into insights and delivers them to the consumer. Existing Helix customers who have previously been sequenced through Helix, can easily and efficiently order DNAFit products without submitting another saliva sample. Helix.com is only available to U.S. residents.

Whilst the StartLine product falls firmly in the category of 'geneotainment', the DNAFit products available with Helix benefit from world class research that helps customers create the most tailored lifestyle choices possible.

In 2016 DNAFit delivered the first ever clinical study that demonstrated the potential of genetically guided training. A peer-reviewed study on the DNAFit algorithm found that training according to an individual's genetics gave almost three times the performance increase over unguided training. The ground-breaking science was translated into the world's first ever online genetic training platform Elevate, which creates personalised, interactive training plans based on a customer's goals and genetic profile.

Avi Lasarow, CEO of DNAFit said:

"We are delighted that DNAFit has been chosen as one of the launch partners of Helix. There is no doubt that Helix is going to be a game-changer for the genetics industry, offering customers amazing insights into their lifestyle via this unique marketplace. Aligning ourselves with the Helix brand is an excellent fit as we believe that our technology should be available to as many people as possible, as easily as possible. The Helix platform is fits perfectly with this mission, so we look forward to working with Helix in this exciting new relationship."

Justin Kao, Co-Founder and SVP of Helix, said:

"DNAFit is at the forefront of utilizing genomics to inform fitness insights and we're excited to team up with them to bring their innovative products to the Helix marketplace. By harnessing the power of our next-generation sequencing and proprietary Exome+ technology, DNAFit is able to continually update its products with the latest insights from DNA to provide every person a personalized and tailored approach to achieve their own fitness goals."

For more information visit www.dnafit.com or www.helix.com

About DNAFit:

DNAFit is a UK based genetics company that reports on genetic markers related to fitness and nutrition.

"Since we began in 2013, we've taken cutting edge science out of the laboratory and into the hands of tens of thousands of people, helping them understand how their DNA affects their response to exercise and nutrition changes, to change the way we train and eat, one DNA sample at a time."

DNAFit adheres to a strict code of practice, which can be viewed here:

https://www.dnafit.com/who-we-are/

*The DNAFit study is 'A genetic-based algorithm for personalized resistance training' by Jones N, Kiely J, Suraci B, Collins DJ, de Lorenzo D, Pickering C, Grimaldi KA. Biol Sport. 2016;33(2):117-126 and can be downloaded at http://biolsport.com/text.php?ids=101125

It's also available in full here. https://www.dnafit.com/downloads/DNAFit%20Clinical%20Study%20VV1.pdf

DNAFit's global list of elite athletes include Olympic gold medallist long jumper Greg Rutherford, South African Rugby Union icon Bryan Habana, England international soccer player Glen Johnson, and the Egyptian Football Association who have all gone on record about their use of DNAFit.

DNAFit recently announced the appointment of Dr Silvia Camporesi to the position of External Advisor for Bioethics. A highly respected figure within the field of bioethics, Dr Camporesi will play a key role in advising best practice on how DNAFit will communicate its consumer genetics messaging and product innovations.

DNAFit and Helix:

DNAFit is one of Helix's network of partner companies. Helix partners with companies that are interested in or already developing DNA-powered products or services. Helix's partners range from innovative app developers to emerging and established healthcare and genomic testing companies. Helix offers partners the ability to use DNA to enhance their products or services, and or sell their DNA-powered products through the Helix marketplace.

About Helix

Helix is a personal genomics company with a simple but powerful mission: to empower every person to improve their life through DNA. We've created the first marketplace for DNA-powered products where people can explore diverse and uniquely personalized products developed by high-quality partners. Helix handles sample collection, DNA sequencing, and secure data storage so that our partners can integrate DNA insights into products across a range of categories, including ancestry, entertainment, family, fitness, health and nutrition. From profound insights to just-for-fun discoveries, Helix is here to help people live a fuller life. Helix is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, and has a CLIA- and CAP-accredited Next Generation Sequencing lab powered by Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) NGS technology, in San Diego. Helix was created in 2015 with founding support from Illumina, its largest shareholder. Learn more at www.helix.com.

Helix, the Helix logo and Exome+ are trademarks of Helix Opco, LLC. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

