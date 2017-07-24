NEW ORLEANS, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM) today announced that it has filed documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with cannabinoids.

Medical Marijuana has over 100 molecules or cannabinoids within the plant that in the right combinations or using the right delivery methods, can be used to treat anything from cancer to Parkinson's disease. It is Dewmar's goal to utilize the experience and the education of its CEO, Marco Moran DPh, MBA to commercialize its intellectual property assets related to marijuana and most importantly, the precise delivery of medical marijuana and its constituents and/or byproducts to bring a new era in targeted therapeutics to improve patient care and outcomes.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. The disease is chronic and progressive which means that it is always with you, cannot be cured, and it gets worse over time. No one knows exactly what causes Parkinson's disease but in short, some brain cells in the human brain produce a chemical called dopamine. Dopamine is a chemical that relays messages to control movements of the human body. When enough of the dopamine-producing cells are damaged, the symptoms of Parkinson's disease begin to appear.

Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International, commented, "Research suggests two problems persist with medicines used to treat Parkinson's disease today; 1) low metabolic absorption of the medicine by the human body and 2) severe side effects. Cannabinoids may prove to be more effective in some instances with fewer side effects when compared to common medicines used to treat Parkinson's disease. So, our goal is to utilize our patent pending technology to deliver effective cannabinoids to Parkinson's patients with a rapid onset of action and high bioavailability. This is the essence of the intellectual property that we are seeking to protect."

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled veteran business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion™, the longest selling relaxation drink in Walmart; and Kush Cakes™ that is rated as the top selling relaxation brownie in the U.S. market today. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX; Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

