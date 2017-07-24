UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2017

Paris, Amsterdam, July 24th, 2017

Recurring Earnings per Share (recurring EPS) of €6.16 for H1-2017; full-year guidance of €11.80-€12.00 confirmed

Recurring EPS grew +6.0 % from the recurring EPS for H1-2016 of €5.81

Net Rental Income (NRI) like-for-like growth in Shopping Centres of +3.4% compared to H1-2016

Record low average cost of debt of 1.4% while average debt maturity extended to 7. 4 years

Total portfolio value of € 42.5 Bn , up +4.9% (+3.3% like-for-like)

Net asset value per share: Going Concern NAV: € 213.60 , up +6.0% vs. Dec. 31, 2016 EPRA NNNAV: € 195.30 , up +6.3% vs. Dec. 31, 2016 EPRA NAV: € 206.20 , up +5.4% vs. Dec. 31, 2016

€8.1 Bn development pipeline, with 5 deliveries scheduled for H2-2017

H1-2017 H1-2016 Growth Like-for-like growth Net Rental Income (in € Mn) 794 781 +1.7% +3.7% Shopping Centres 670 643 +4.1% +3.4% France 303 295 +2.7% +1.8% Central Europe 84 80 +4.3% +3.8% Spain 80 72 +11.2% +5.3% Nordics 75 73 +3.5% +4.2% Austria 52 48 +8.6% +8.0% Germany 47 45 +4.8% +5.5% The Netherlands 29 31 -4.8% -1.8% Offices 70 84 -17.5% +7.8% Convention & Exhibition 55 53 +2.5% +2.5% Recurring net result (in € Mn) 614 575 +6.7% Recurring EPS

(in € per share) 6.16 5.81 +6.0% June 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 Growth Like-for-like growth Total portfolio valuation

(in € Mn) 42,491 40,495 +4.9% +3.3% Going Concern Net Asset Value

(in € per share) 213.60 201.50 +6.0% EPRA Triple Net Asset Value

(in € per share) 195.30 183.70 +6.3% EPRA Net Asset Value

(in € per share) 206.20 195.60 +5.4%

Figures may not add up due to rounding.

"During the first half of 2017, Unibail-Rodamco's dedicated and hardworking teams delivered a solid performance across all businesses and grew the recurring EPS by +6.0%, to €6.16. Retail NRI increased by +4.1% (+3.4% on a like-for-like basis). The Group's tenant sales were up by +2.7% through May 2017, outperforming the aggregate national sales indices by +148 bps. Like-for-like NRI of the Offices division grew by +7.8%, supported by strong leasing performance in France, notably on Capital 8. The Group achieved an average cost of debt of 1.4%, a new record low. As part of Unibail-Rodamco's "Better Places 2030" CSR programme, the Group raised Europe's first green credit facility (€650 Mn). The Group confirms its outlook of between €11.80 and €12.00 per share for 2017." Christophe Cuvillier, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board.

RECURRING EPS AT €6.16, UP +6.0% COMPARED TO H1-2016

Recurring EPS came to €6.16 in H1-2017, representing an increase of +6.0% from the recurring EPS for H1-2016 of €5.81.

SOLID OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Shopping Centres

Through May 2017, tenant sales grew by +2.7% at Group level compared to the same period last year, +148 bps above the aggregate national sales index. Excluding assets for sale(1), the Group's tenant sales grew by +3.2%. In France, the Group's tenant sales outperformed the IFLS index by +374 bps and the CNCC index by +454 bps, respectively.

The Shopping Centre like-for-like NRI grew by +3.4%, +270 bps above indexation, and by +3.6% excluding assets for sale(1). The Group signed 755 leases on consolidated standing assets with an average Minimum Guaranteed Rent uplift on renewals and re-lettings of +13.5%, exceeding the Group's objectives for the period. The tenant rotation rate was 6.4%.

The EPRA vacancy rate was 2.5%, including 0.3% of strategic vacancy, as at June 30, 2017.

Offices

Take-up in the office market in the Paris region grew by +4% compared to H1-2016, with 1.2 million m2 of office space let in H1-2017.

On a like-for-like basis, Unibail-Rodamco offices NRI increased by +7.8%, and by +9.9% in the Paris region. Following the disposal of four office buildings in 2016, consolidated NRI of the office division came to €69.6Mn (-17.5%).

The Group entered into an agreement to dispose of So Ouest Plaza (Levallois). Further office disposals are expected in 2017.

Convention & Exhibition

Convention & Exhibition's recurring net operating income increased by +2.7% compared to H1-2016. Excluding the triennial Intermat show, the net operating income increased by +3.8% compared to H1-2015, the latest comparable period.

The annual International Agriculture's show ("SIA") attracted 619,000 visitors at Porte de Versailles, +1.3% compared to 2016. The 2nd edition of Vivatech, held at Porte de Versailles, attracted over 60,000 visitors (+33% vs. 2016). The biennial "Le Bourget International Air Show" (SIAE) was a record-breaking event in terms of new orders ($150 Bn) and exhibitors (almost 2,400).

The first phase of renovation works (2015-2017) on the Porte de Versailles site continued. The opening of the new Paris Convention Centre is planned for H2-2017.

VALUE CREATION OF €16.45 PER SHARE

The Gross Market Value (GMV) of the Group's assets amounted to €42.5Bn as at June 30, 2017, up +4.9% (+3.3% on a like-for-like basis) compared to December 31, 2016.

The Shopping Centre GMV grew by +2.6% on a like-for-like basis, driven by a rental effect (+1.4%) and yield compression (+1.1%). The average net initial yield(2) (NIY) of the retail portfolio stood at 4.3% as at June 30, 2017 (vs. 4.4% as at December 31, 2016).

The GMV of the Group's office portfolio increased to €4.4 Bn (+8.8% like-for-like) as a result of yield compression (+7.2%), following reference transactions in Paris CBD and La Défense, and a positive rent effect (+1.7%).

The Going Concern NAV per share was €213.60 as at June 30, 2017, an increase of +€12.10 compared to December 31, 2016. This increase was the sum of (i) the value creation of €16.45 per share, (ii) the impact of the interim dividend paid in March 2017 of -€5.10, and (iii) the positive impact of the mark-to-market of the fixed-rate debt and derivatives of +€0.75.

€8.1 Bn DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE TO DRIVE FUTURE GROWTH

Five deliveries are planned for H2-2017: The new 80,843 m² Wroclavia shopping centre in Wroclaw; the 41,972 m² extension of Centrum Chodov in Prague; the 29,906 m² extension of Carré Sénart and the 7,602 m² extension of Parly 2, both in the Paris region, and the 10,517m² extension and full redevelopment of Glòries in Barcelona. The average pre-letting of these projects stands at 94%.

As at June 30, 2017, the estimated total investment cost (TIC) of the consolidated development pipeline amounted to €8.1 Bn (€8.0 Bn as at December 31, 2016). The changes in the TIC (+€68 Mn) and in the GLA (+1,909 m²) result from modifications in the program of existing projects, currency movements and indexation.

NEW HISTORIC LOW AVERAGE COST OF DEBT AND INCREASED MATURITY

In H1-2017, Unibail-Rodamco raised €2.5 Bn of medium- to long-term funds in the bond and bank markets while maintaining its financial ratios at healthy levels: Loan-to-Value remained stable at 33% compared to December 31, 2016, and the interest coverage ratio increased to 6.9x (5.9x in 2016). The average cost of debt decreased further to reach a new historic low of 1.4% (vs. 1.6% for 2016), while the average maturity was extended to 7.4 years (7.0 years as at December 31, 2016). The Group raised a new 20-year Euro bond (€500 Mn) with the lowest spread achieved by a corporate issuer in H1-2017 for this maturity, and signed the first of its kind €650 Mn 'green' revolving credit facility in Europe.

DISPOSALS

Unibail-Rodamco has entered into agreements to dispose of five assets for an aggregate NDP(3) of €526 Mn, representing an average premium of +17.2% over the last unaffected appraisal values and a NIY of 4.1%. These transactions are expected to close in Q3-2017.

In addition, the Group is engaged in a number of other disposal processes, involving both retail and office assets, for an aggregate of approximately 272,000 m² of consolidated GLA.

OUTLOOK

Based on the H1-2017 results, the Group confirms its guidance of between €11.80 and €12.00 per share for its recurring EPS for 2017.

This outlook takes account of the disposal of assets signed as at June 30, 2017, as well as those currently in a disposal process, and assumes successful deliveries of projects in Q4-2017 as well as no deterioration of the general economic or security conditions in Europe.





1 Assets for sale: Assets under contract to be sold or in a disposal process 2 Net Initial Yield (NIY): annualized contracted rent (including indexation) and other incomes for the next 12 months, net of operating expenses, divided by the asset value net of estimated transfer taxes and transaction costs 3 Net Disposal Price (NDP): Total Acquisition Cost incurred by the acquirer minus all transfer taxes and transaction costs





