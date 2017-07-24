United States Meal Kits Delivery Services Market 2017 - A $5 Billion Opportunity

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S., 2nd Edition" offers an up-to-date analysis of where meal kit delivery systems fit within the food industry and where the opportunities may lie for future growth. For those not familiar with the concept, the services offer people a convenient way to cook at home without having to do the meal planning and grocery shopping. Online portals let consumers order meals ahead from picture menus showing beautiful photos of the finished dish, and the services deliver the pre-measured fresh ingredients along with recipes to their doorstep to help them cook chef-like meals at home.

Blue Apron, perhaps the best known meal kit delivery services company, announced its initial public offering at the beginning of June with the goal of raising up to $586.5 million to cover operating expenses and capital expenditures related to the company's expansion plans, including a broader marketing outreach. By the end of June it was clear that Blue Apron would not meet its objective.

Other participants in the meal kit delivery services industry may pause their own IPO considerations due to the underwhelming response to the Blue Apron IPO. Food industry companies not in the meal kit delivery category, or only in a test stage with meal kit delivery services, may also now consider how best to participate in the meal delivery industry.

Retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores, and other types of food marketers are taking steps to offer their own meal delivery services and products that provide convenience.



Some food manufacturers are entering the meal kit delivery industry on their own, not content to merely offer meal kit ingredients or be investors in meal delivery services. Tyson Foods is the most prominent to date, having launched its Tyson TasteMakers line of "chef-inpspired", ready-to-cook meal kits in 2016.



Meal Kits Delivery Services in the U.S., 2nd Edition examines:



- The competitive environment among leading meal kit delivery services

- Several new, up-and-coming entries in the meal delivery services industry

- Past meal kit delivery services that were unsuccessful



The report examines the competitive environment in which meal kit delivery services must strive for consumer attention. This includes a review of the various other methods by which by which consumers can obtain at home meals from both the retail grocery and foodservice channels, as meal kit delivery services are one element within an increasingly complex "omnichannel" food delivery universe. Emphasis is put meal kit delivery's impact on other food delivery channels.



The heart of the matter is how food gets to consumers. What has emerged in the last few years is the growing demand for more convenience which translates to both the retail grocer and the foodservice operator bearing more of the burden of getting food to the consumer. Most often this trend is attributed to consumers being pressed for time because of work and/or parenting demands. It has also been suggested that younger consumers have not been schooled by their parents in how to prepare meals, which has been an important element in the acceptance of meal kits delivery services.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

- Scope of Report

- Report Methodology

- Meal Kit Delivery Services Category Likely to Grow

- Meal Kit Delivery Services and the Food Industry

- Food Industry Reactions to Meal Kit Delivery Services

- Consumers: Convenience and Cooking

- Market Participation Opportunities

- Opportunity 1: An Opening for Fresh Food Suppliers

- Opportunity 2: Working the Learning to Cook Curve

- Opportunity 3: To Niche or Not to Niche

- Opportunity 4: Working the Clock and the Calendar

- Opportunity 5: Celebrity Tie-Ins

- Opportunity 6: Tie-Ins with Associations

- Opportunity 7: Tie-Ins with Hospitality Industry

- Opportunity 8: Establishing External Rewards Programs

- Opportunity 9: Getting Ahead of the Curve (or Back to the Future) on Eco-Friendly Packaging

- Opportunity 10: Meal Kit Providers and Packaged Food Companies as Frenemies



Chapter 2: Market Overview

- Key Points

- Disrupting The Food Industry

- A Niche But Critical Challenge To The Grocery Industry

- The Online Grocery Revolution

- Challenging Foodservice As Well As Groceries

- The Heart Of The Matter: How Food Gets To The Consumer

- Meal Kits One Option Among Many

- Everything Old Is New Again

- Two Way Challenge To Meal Kits

- Meal Kit Delivery Services At The High End

- Why Meal Kits?

- Meal Kit Delivery Services and the Triple Haters

- How Meal Kit Delivery Services Work

- Subscription Plans Most Common

- No Subscription Option

- Competing on Price

- The Attractions of Meal Kit Delivery Services

- The Downside of Meal Kit Delivery Services

- The Market

- A $5 Billion Market?

- Market Projection

- The Amazon Factor

- Can Success Lead to Obsolescence?

- Future Directions for Meal Kit Delivery Services

- What Didn'T Work

- Blue Apron, Amazon, And Instacart

- Blue Apron's IPO

- Significance for Category as a Whole

- Should Blue Apron Be Acquired?

- Blue Apron Acquires BN Ranch

- Impact of Blue Apron IPO on Amazon/Whole Foods

- Impact of Blue Apron IPO on Instacart

- Amazon And Whole Foods

- Whole Foods Tests Purple Carrot, Salted, and Its Own Branded Meal Kits

- Impact on Grocery Industry

- Impact of Amazon/Whole Foods Deal on Blue Apron

- Impact of Amazon-Whole Foods Deal on Instacart

- Instacart'S Expanding Presence

- Impact of Instacart Expansion on Amazon/Whole Foods

- Impact of Instacart Expansion on Blue Apron

- Investment Support For Meal Kit Competitors

- Social Media A Key Marketing Platform

- Current Developments Among Meal Kit Delivery Services

- Blue Apron

- Chef'd

- Green Chef

- HelloFresh

- Home Chef

- Martha & Marley Spoon

- PeachDish

- Plated

- Purple Carrot

- Sun Basket

- Terra's Kitchen LLC

- Up And Coming Meal Kit Delivery Services

- BurgaBox

- Farmhouse Delivery Supper Club

- Feastive

- Foodstirs

- Gobble

- Good Eggs

- Handpick

- Kitchen Table

- One Potato

- Thai Direct



Chapter 3: Meal Kits Impact On Food Industry

- Key Points

- The Food Industry Responds

- Meal Kits From Retail And Online Groceries

- Kroger Enters Meal Kit Competition

- Publix Offering Meal Kits

- Giant Eagle Includes Meal Kits Among Many Options

- Hy-Vee Offers Chef in a Box

- Coborn's Expands Meal Kit Program

- Gelson's Offers Salted Interactive Meal Kits

- Peapod's Expanding Meal Kit Offerings

- Meal Kits And Grocery Manufacturers

- Did Meal Kit Convenience Spur Click and Collect?

- Meal Kits Push Convenience In Convenience Stores

- Meal Kits And Foodservice

- Meal Kits And Ready-To-Eat Home Delivery

- Meal Kits Impact Other Consumer Categories



Chapter 4: The Consumer

- Key Points

- Food And Meal Delivery

- Half of Adults Have Ready-to-Eat Food Delivered, Mostly from Chain Restaurants

- (percent of U.S. adults)

- Amazon Plays a Significant Role in Food and Grocery Delivery

- Meals At Home

- Everyone Cooks; Meal Kit Subscribers Cook More

- Meals Are Most Often Prepared from Scratch

- Awareness And Use Of Meal Kits

- One-Third of Adults Have Purchased Fresh Meal Kits

- High Awareness of Meal Kit Delivery Services Is Due to Advertising

- Time, Effort, and Expense the Top Reasons for Quitting Meal Kit Delivery Service

- (percent of U.S. adults who tried, then decided not to use, a fresh meal kit delivery service)

- Time Saving, Quality and Variety of Options, and Enjoyment Are Most Important Features of Meal Kit Delivery Services

- Nine out of 10 Subscribers Would Recommend Meal Kit Delivery Services

- The Fresh Meal Kit Delivery Service Subscriber

- Demographic Profile of the Meal Kit Services Subscriber Trends Markedly Upscale

- Meal Kit Subscribers Are Heavy Users of Online Shopping Services

- Meal Kit Subscribers Are More Diet Conscious

- Meal Kit Subscribers Favor Natural Food and Specialty Stores for Grocery Shopping

- Quality, Organics, and To-Go Options Are Desirable in a Grocery Store

- In Product Selection, Meal Kit Subscribers Favor Local, Natural, Animal-Friendly



Companies Mentioned

- Amazon

- BN Ranch

- Blue Apron

- BurgaBox

- Chef'd

- Farmhouse Delivery Supper Club

- Feastive

- Foodstirs

- Gobble

- Good Eggs

- Green Chef

- Handpick

- HelloFresh

- Home Chef

- Instacart

- Kitchen Table

- Martha & Marley Spoon

- One Potato

- PeachDish

- Plated

- Purple Carrot

- Sun Basket

- Terra's Kitchen LLC

- Thai Direct

- Whole Foods



