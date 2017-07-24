Hozpitality Group: Amazing Response Received to Nominations for the Popular Choice Awards for Hospitality Industry in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hozpitality Group in Dubai closed the online nominations for the 3rd Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2017 to be held in The Rixos Premium at JBR Walk in Dubai on Sunday 26th Nov 2017 after receiving an amazing response with over 550 nominations for various categories.

"The online voting for this year's popular choice awards will open next week, for more information on the awards, please visit www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

Over 550 candidates enter the race to be nominated as one of the best in their category. The Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry.

"These are Popular Choice awards for the hospitality industry where selections are purely done on basis of online voting. We are expecting a great event this year," added Raj Bhatt.

The voting will be in two phases. Hospitality companies and individuals will be asked to register one of their best candidates/companies for each category. This will be done free of charge and each nominee should have details of why they are being nominated. The final list of nomination will be decided by the Judges.

"Hozpitality Group has over 1 million registered hospitality professionals in our websites from over 186 countries. They will all be asked to vote online for these award nominations. We would also be sending the voting link to all the hotels who could hand them over to their guests/staff for nominations," said Raj Bhatt.

The list of candidates will be floated online among all our hospitality members and social media for online voting and the first shortlist will be chosen. The judges will be prominent hospitality professionals, who will be asked to pay particular attention to the standards of the products and people they are evaluating and cast their votes. The final result will be based on results of the online voting and judges' votes."All finalists should be available to attend the awards on 26th Nov 2017", Bhatt added.

The Hozpitality Excellence Awards are for:

Hotels/Resorts/Apartments

Airlines (Domestic & international)

(Domestic & international) Restaurants (freestanding or in hotels)

(freestanding or in hotels) Spas and Fitness (freestanding or in hotels)

(freestanding or in hotels) Travel Companies

Facilities Management Companies

Department Nominees (One nominee from each department/company)

Judges:

