Global Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting Market 2017-2025 - Mass-scale Manufacturing will Drive Adoption in the Near Future

Increased population and pollution are largely contributing to energy crisis. In manufacturing and industrial power plants, a high amount of energy is wasted in the form of heat. Though some countries have restructured their electricity infrastructure with highly expensive processes, the electricity crisis still prevails. This energy and electricity crisis will be a threatening factor for social and economic growth.

Energy harvesting is expected to play a major role in managing global energy demands and help in resolving related issues. Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting (TEH) technology comprising thermoelectric generators (TEGs) is a type of energy harvesting technology which is based on Seebeck effect. This aims to leverage thermal sources to generate electrical power and is intended for large-scale and small-scale applications.

TEGs have the potential to impact many applications including:

- Automotive - Collision avoidance, regenerative braking, powering auto components

- Industrial - Gas pipelines, geothermal, smart grid cogeneration thermoelectric generators, solar thermal cogeneration

- Consumer electronics - Thermal heat generation from electronic components such as smartphones

- Home and building automation - Smart metering, security system, home entertainment

- Military and aerospace - Military avionics, space telescope cameras, missile testing systems

- Healthcare - Wearable and implantable brain-computer interfaces (BCIs)

The technology and innovation report answers the following questions:

1. What is the current status of TEH market?

2. What are the factors that influence development and adoption?

3. What are the innovation hotspots and who are the key developers?

4. What are the patent and funding trends and how does it support development?

5. What are the applications enabled by TEH?

6. What is the market potential for TEH (forecast until 2025)?

7. What are the key needs that drive customer satisfaction?

8. Where do we see growth opportunities?

9. What are the key questions for planning strategic initiatives to drive adoption?

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Research Methodology Explained

1.5 Key Findings - Technology and Application Impact, Funding Scenario

1.6 Key Findings - Patent Activity, Global Footprint, and Convergence Potential

2.0 Technology Status Review

2.1 Thermoelectric EH - A Sneak Preview

2.2 Significant Impact is Expected in the Next 5 to 7 Years

2.3 Mass-scale Manufacturing will Drive Adoption in the Near Future

2.4 Material Science Advancement Enabling Innovation and Functional Improvements

2.5 Comparative Assessment of Thermoelectric and Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting Technologies

2.6 Advancements in TEH Technology will lead to Better Efficiency, Reliability, and Robustness Output in the Future

3.0 Impact Assessment of Factors Influencing Adoption - Drivers and Challenges

3.1 Increasing Trend towards Battery-less Devices Leads to High Potential for Adoption

3.2 High Investment Cost, Low Conversion Efficiency, Material Restrictions, and Lack of Awareness Restrict Wider Adoption

3.3 Demand for TEG Modules Expected to Increase in the Future

3.4 Flexible Modules are Expected to High Influence on Increased Adoption

3.5 High Investment Cost and Low Conversion Efficiency are Key Drawbacks Impacting Adoption

3.6 Material Restrictions and Lack of Awareness Restrict Widescale Adoption

4.0 Innovation Ecosystem, Hotspots by Region, and Key Developers

4.1 Innovation Ecosystem - Technology Developers across the Globe

4.2 Profiles of Companies in USA - Hi-Z Technology, Nimbus Materials, and Evident Thermoelectrics

4.3 Profiles of Companies in USA - Perpetua Power Source Technologies

4.4 Profiles of Companies in Denmark and Spain - TEGnology APS and NABLA Thermoelectrics

4.5 Profiles of Companies in Germany - EnOcean, TEC Microsystems, Otego

4.6 Technology Development and Adoption Trend in USA

4.7 Technology Development and Adoption Trend in Europe

4.8 Technology Development and Adoption Trend in Asia Pacific

5.0 Patent and Funding Status

5.1 China Emerges as a Hotspot for Developments in TEG Modules with Research Institutes and Start-ups, Bolstering the Patent Portfolio

5.2 Four Key Funding Areas Driving Technology Development and Adoption

5.3 Key Funding Deals - Initiatives Geared Towards Developing High Efficiency Converters, Expanding Production Capabilities

6.0 Application Landscape Analysis

6.1 Three Key Criteria Determining the Performance and Applicability of TEG Modules

6.2 TEH in Automotive Applications

6.3 TEH in Industrial Applications - WSN will Enhance Adoption

6.4 TEH in Building Automation Applications

6.5 TEH in Consumer Electronics Applications

6.6 TEH in Healthcare Applications

6.7 TEH in Military and Aerospace Applications

6.8 Application Roadmapping of TEG Modules and Year of Impact

6.9 Thermally Powered Vehicles and Smart Grid Cogeneration Techniques are Expected After 2025+

7.0 Market Potential - Forecast till 2025

7.1 TEH Market Forecast, 2015-2025: Home Automation, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense Markets Drive Growth Opportunities

7.2 Total Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting Market by Application, Forecast 2015 - 2025

7.3 Aerospace and Defense will be a Prime Focus Area for Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting Market

7.4 Market Overview - Forecast Scenario Assumptions to 2020

7.5 Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting Market: Revenue by Application, Global, 2014-2022

7.6 Proliferation of WSNs will Boost Market Opportunities

7.7 Market Opportunities

8.0 Customer Need Analysis

8.1 Pricing is the Key Criteria for Widening Adoption

8.2 Customization is Key to Win Customer Satisfaction

8.3 Developing a Completed System can Increase ROI

8.4 Benefits of Servicing and Replacement TEG Devices

8.5 On-time Delivery of the Finished Goods will Increase Sales and Brand Loyalty among Customers

8.6 Decision Making Analysis for Providing Value-Added Solutions

9.0 Analyst Point of View

9.1 Growth Opportunities - Self-powered Consumer Products Through TEG

9.2 Green Energy and Battery-less Power Generation are Garnering Interest for Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting

10.0 Key Questions from the CEO's Perspective on Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting Growth Opportunities

10.1 What Are The Applications That Can Benefit From THE?

10.2 Why should I invest in thermoelectric rather than piezoelectric type of energy harvesting?

10.3 What are the main key drivers for adopting thermal energy harvesting?

10.4 Which application will have high impact and market growth in the future?

11.0 Key Patents and Contacts

11.1 Key Patents - Flexible Thermoelectric Module and Methods for Energy Harvesting

11.2 Key Patents - Thermoelectric Fabric-based Energy Harvesting and Thermoelectric Pixels for Temperature Sensing

11.3 Key Patents - Power Converter and Autonomous-based Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting

11.4 Key Patents - Micromachined Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting

11.5 Industry Contacts

Companies Mentioned

- EnOcean GmbH

- Evident Thermoelectrics

- Hi-Z Technology

- NABLA Thermoelectrics

- Nimbus Materials

- Otego GmbH

- Perpetua Power Source Technologies

- TEC Microsystems GmbH

- TEGnology APS

