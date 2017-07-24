North American Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2017-2021 - Industry Consolidation will Impact Market Dynamics

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This research service identifies the major industry drivers and restraints as well as the regulatory, product, market, and technology trends in the crop protection chemicals market. Growth in the crop protection chemicals market is expected to be predominantly driven by increased adoption rates for biopesticides owing to increased demand for organic food, lower developmental costs, less strict regulatory approval procedures, and a stringent regulatory environment, which increases the focus of agrochemical companies on biopesticides as they are a solution to overcome pest resistance to chemical pesticides.

Factors that stimulate the overall unit shipment and revenue growth of this market are increasing population and higher food demand, decreasing arable land, increasing herbicide resistance (which necessitates the use on different chemistries), increased demand for biofuels, and in addition, manufacturers contributing to the market with new product innovations, which claim to be safer for the environment with higher efficiency.

Technological innovations by manufacturers (such as nanopesticides that offer controlled pesticide release), exploration of epigenetics to develop promising new fungicide molecules, and the advent of digital farming tools with precise data from farms that can optimize the volume consumption of various crop protection chemicals are some market trends expected to aid in achieving superior quality products and improved application techniques. For instance, SIMPAS by AMVAC and Bayer CropScience is conducting R&D to develop software to aid precision in agriculture by optimizing application volumes of crop protection chemicals.

Key questions this study will answer:

- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

- What technology, product, and regulatory trends are seen in the market?

- How are the major mergers and acquisitions (M&A) impacting the crop protection market?

- Are the products meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

- What are the key drivers for crop protection chemicals market growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Trends

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Crop Protection Chemicals Market

5. Competitive Analysis-Total Crop Protection Chemicals

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

8. Drivers and Restraints-Synthetic Pesticides Market

9. Synthetic Pesticides Market Analysis

10. Herbicide Market Analysis

11. Insecticide Market Analysis

12. Fungicide Market Analysis

13. Drivers and Restraints-Biopesticides Market

14. Biopesticide Market Analysis

15. Bioherbicide Market

16. Bioinsecticide Market

17. Biofungicide Market

18. The Last Word

19. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

- Adama

- AMVAC

- Basf

- Bayer

- Certis USA

- China National Chemical Corp

- DOW

- Dupont

- FMC

- Monsanto

- Nippon Soda

- Novosymes

- Nufarm

- Sumitomo Chemical

- Syngenta

- Valent Biosciences

