European Corporate Mobility Market 2017: Mobility Spend, Decision Making Structure, Mobility Policies, Fleet Management, Acceptance Of New Mobility Business Models, And Working Patterns

Corporate mobility is a relatively new term that defines a wide range of mobility services adopted specifically to cater to the mobility requirements of companies.

Transport solutions for companies have traditionally comprised private cars for employees along with a few spare company vehicles and have essentially been about the total cost of ownership. However, with growing financial viability concerns in an increasingly competitive market environment along with a pressing need to reduce carbon footprint, corporates are seeking a shift of focus towards the total cost of usage and mobility.

The study segments the corporate mobility market on the following lines: mobility spend, decision making structure, mobility policies, fleet management, acceptance of new mobility business models, and working patterns. The key markets under corporate mobility are carsharing, corporate carsharing, car rental, ridesharing, bikesharing, ride hailing, public transport, and integrated mobility. Under the private ownership model, fuel cards and payments cards were the main tools to improve fleet efficiency. On the other hand, under the usage and mobility model, mobility cards, mobility budget, and smart mobility are the strategic tools in enabling a behavioural change amongst employees. Flexible mobility, business travel, new corporate partnerships for travel and hospitality, business leisure, smartphone-based services, Internet aggregators, and real-time data analytics are expected to be the defining trends in the corporate mobility market.



Whilst so far, leasing companies have primarily catered to transport solutions for organisations, a wide range of service providers such as rental companies, travel management companies, IT platforms, and OEMs are now offering new mobility services that shift the focus from ownership to usage to mobility.



The study comprehensively covers the key markets, drivers and restraints, strategic decision-making factors, growth dynamics, and market trends in various segments of the corporate mobility market, and identifies the to-go companies in each of the key markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology



3. Definitions and Segmentation



4. Market Overview



5. Trends and Implications - Corporate Mobility Market



6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action



7. Segment Analysis - Company Vehicles



8. Segment Analysis - Short-term Vehicle Access



9. Segment Analysis - Mobility Solutions Overview



10. Segment Analysis - Business Travel



11. Segment Analysis - Future Mobility Solutions



12. Country Analysis



13. Conclusions and Future Outlook



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



- AlphaCity

- Avis Budget

- Bicing

- BlaBlaCar

- Car2go

- Carpooling.com

- ChargeNow

- Concur

- DB

- DriveNow

- Hailo

- Hertz

- Just Park

- Moovel

- Mytaxi

- Nextbike

- Oyster

- Qixxit

- Renault

- REWE

- Smart

- Source London

- Ubeeqo

- UBER

- Velib

- Vinic Park

- Zipcar



