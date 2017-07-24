Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group / Miscellaneous - High Priority Cherkizovo Group: Controlling Shareholder Decreases Stake 24-Jul-2017 / 18:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDER INFORMATION AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. Controlling Shareholder of Cherkizovo Group Decreases Stake Moscow, Russia - 24 July 2017 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, today announces that it has received a notification from its controlling shareholder confirming that it has decreased its share in the Group. MB Capital Europe, the controlling shareholder of Cherkizovo Group, has completed the sale of 1,871,339 shares, representing 2.89% of Cherkizovo Group's GDRs, in favour of Grupo Corporativo Fuertes, S.L. one of Spain's largest agricultural holdings. Grupo Corporativo Fuertes, S.L has increased its total shareholding in Cherkizovo Group through the purchase of 1,902,957 shares of Cherkizovo Group's GDRs on the London Stock Exchange. In 2012, Cherkizovo Group entered into a 50/50 partnership agreement with Grupo Corporativo Fuertes, S.L to develop Tambov Turkey, a turkey meat production facility, which reached full installed capacity in 2017. Following the share purchase, the total shareholding of Grupo Corporativo Fuertes, S.L. in Cherkizovo Group now amounts to 8%. The total investment of Grupo Corporativo Fuertes, S.L. now has an approximate value of US$77 million, calculated on the basis of the current market capitalisation of the Group . Previously, Grupo Corporativo Fuertes, S.L. held a 5.12% stake in Cherkizovo Group. The person responsible for the release of this announcement on behalf of Cherkizovo Group is Dmitry Mironov (please see details below). For more information please visit http://www.cherkizovo.com [1] or contact Cherkizovo Group Dmitry Mironov Head of Investor Relations +7 (495) 660 24 40 ext. 15962 d.mironov@cherkizovo.com About Cherkizovo Group Cherkizovo Group is the largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in each of the Russian poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses eight full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, six meat processing plants, eight feed mills and more than 287,000 hectares of agricultural land. The Group also includes Tambov Turkey facility, a joint Russian-Spanish venture. In 2016, Cherkizovo Group produced 903,000 tonnes of meat and meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has delivered long-term sales growth and profitability. The Group's consolidated revenue was RUB 82.4 billion in 2016. Cherkizovo Group shares and GDRs are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE). This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Cherkizovo Group management and other information currently available to Cherkizovo Group. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Cherkizovo Group Lesnaya str. 5B, White Square Office Center, 12th 125047 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 660-24-40 Fax: +7 495 788-32-32 E-mail: info@cherkizovo.com Internet: www.cherkizovo.com ISIN: US1641452032 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London, Moscow Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CHE Sequence No.: 4453 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 595227 24-Jul-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b23a144f425936dbdec548cd907e59a&application_id=595227&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

July 24, 2017 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)