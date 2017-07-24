Brand Management Software Market Growing at 10.37% CAGR by 2021, Says a new Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Brand management software market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased adoption of analytics in brand management software. Brand management software uses analytical tools to manage brand assets in organizations. Contents related to brand management are analyzed using analytical tools for making business decisions. Analytical solutions, including cloud-based content analytics and asset-tracking solutions, help organizations to manage the huge amount of data captured from mobile phones and smart connected devices.

According to the brand management software market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Need for protecting brand identity. For maintaining the sustainability of a brand, it is essential that the company maintains and communicates a visual identity through several channels. The visual identity, which includes fonts and logos, should be updated consistently. This must be done with complete awareness regarding brand history and vision by involving all relevant employees in the process. In addition, any change made in visual identity should be reflected in all the subsequent works of the company.

The following companies as the key players in the global brand management software market: Brandworkz, Bynder, Hootsuite Media, MarcomCentral, and Webdam. Other prominent vendors in the market are: BLUE Software, Brandfolder Digital Asset Management, Brandwatch, Lucid Software, MediaValet, Meltwater, OpenText, QBNK Holding, Quark Software, and Sproutloud media networks.

Global Brand Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global brand management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/volume of the brand management software market.

Further, the brand management software market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Need for skilled employees. The need for skilled employees is a challenge that is prevalent in underdeveloped and emerging countries. Employees with least skill in brand management find it difficult to use brand management software. Successful deployment, maintenance, and day-to-day operations of brand management software require employees with good knowledge and skill set regarding the software. A company with lack of skilled employees will find the learning curve too steep when the system goes live. Employees with the lack of skills regarding the software will increase the overall cost of the project. This may lead to the conclusion that the program was a failure financially. In the early stages of the deployment of brand management software, companies spend a lot of time and money on consultancy services, to make it a success.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

