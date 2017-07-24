MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) has a good reason to proudly wave its maple leaf today! The Stingray Music mobile app - the only 100% Canadian-made free music app - hit a major milestone by topping 2 million downloads, doubling the number reached in 2016. Over 60% of downloads originated in Canada, confirming widespread adoption across the country.

The Stingray Music mobile app is a free service available to Canadians through entertainment content providers such as pay TV providers and mobile operators.

Over the past 12 months, 3.3 million monthly visitors have spent an average of 9.2 hours a week listening to Stingray Music's expertly curated channels (compared to 5 hours a week the previous year, an engagement that was already far above the industry average.)

The Stingray Music mobile app features over 2,000 channels in 100 genres including 200 channels dedicated to Canadian music. Each channel streams an average of 10-15 hours of continuous music, more than any other music mobile app.

With a reach of 90% of the Canadian market (10 million households), being broadcast on Stingray Music results in incomparable visibility for local talent. Close to 15,000 Canadian artists and bands are featured on Stingray Music.

The Stingray Music mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

"It is incredibly rewarding to witness the widespread adoption of the Stingray Music mobile app, especially right here at home," said Mathieu Peloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. "Although downloads do not tell the whole story behind the success of any app, hitting such an important milestone validates our commitment to providing listeners with the greatest music discovery app on the market. There are many other streaming services out there, but none that are dedicated to promoting Canadian talent from coast to coast. We will continue to improve and develop our service, and pursue our mission of promoting local talent here and abroad."

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 156 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Israel, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com.

