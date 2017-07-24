LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - July 24, 2017) - Creator of the systematized emotional training programs Emotional Mastery' and Emotional Mastery Training', professor and psychologist Dr. Joan Rosenberg will present a TEDx talk on July 29, 2017 in Roseburg, Oregon as part of the "More than Words" theme for the event. In a talk entitled "Grief: A Pathway to Forgiveness," she will describe her innovative 5-step approach to processing unspoken grief, or, as she terms it, "the gap between what we needed, wanted, and dreamed of, and what really occurred." A frequent TEDx speaker, she presented a popular talk entitled, "Emotional Mastery: the Gifted Wisdom of Unpleasant Feelings" at a Santa Barbara TEDx conference in 2016.

Dr. Rosenberg is committed to helping lay people and mental health clinicians alike foster emotional strength, self confidence, and self esteem in themselves and their patients. In addition to her work as a professor of graduate psychology at Pepperdine GSEP, Dr. Rosenberg is also a leading expert in the fields of transformational leadership and personal development. She has been featured in the documentaries "I Am," "Pursuing Happiness," and "The Hidden Epidemic," with Dr. Daniel Armen. She has been a frequent television guest, appearing on CNN American Morning, the OWN Network, and PBS, as well as having served as a co-host and producer of the Full Circle radio program in Los Angeles. Dr. Rosenberg also serves on international philanthropist, researcher and motivational speaker John Assaraf's Scientific Advisory Board.

"After two and a half decades as a psychotherapist, I realized that therapy is really a grieving process. It's about helping people to get from a place of grief to a place of creation," says Dr. Rosenberg

As a champion for mental health and human potential, Dr. Rosenberg also will be introducing a new book in coming months based on these topics, companion pieces to her already published Mean Girls, Meaner Women, and multiple articles, chapters and essays that have appeared in professional psychology journals nationwide. Her TEDx presentation is expected to be extremely well attended.

About Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology:

The Graduate School of Education and Psychology (GSEP) is an innovative learning community where faculty, staff, and students of diverse cultures and perspectives work collaboratively to foster academic excellence, social purpose, meaningful service, and personal fulfillment. GSEP offers eleven master's degree programs and five doctoral programs for working professionals across five locations throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura Counties. GSEP endeavors to educate and motivate students to assume leadership roles in professions that improve and enrich the lives of individuals, families, and communities. Follow GSEP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

