NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Digital Remedy, a digital media solutions and technology company that delivers advertisers, publishers, and influencers the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to succeed in online advertising endeavors, announced today that it had been validated by Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), an advertising industry initiative to fight criminal activity in the digital advertising supply chain.

To solve the challenges of fraud, malware, piracy, and transparency facing digital advertising, legitimate companies need a way to identify responsible, trusted players in the digital advertising ecosystem by:

Providing a Who's Who of trusted partners of any company involved in digital advertising

Creating a protected system of supply chain participants and other advertising technology companies that demonstrate commitment to higher standards of transparency and disclosure to their partners

"We are excited to be a part of a Trustworthy Accountability Group. For the last 18 years, Digital Remedy has provided quality traffic and trusted monetization tactics to its customers," said David Zapletal, EVP of Media and Optimization, and Chief Compliance Officer. Adding, "This partnership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to transparency to the digital supply chain."

About Digital Remedy:

Digital Remedy was created by a parent company, CPXi. Starting in 2017, Digital Remedy continues the 15+-year mission of performance based innovation to maximize business potential, aligning products and services under one organization. Digital Remedy enables publishers, advertisers, and influencers to access the full potential of their digital assets by providing cross-channel solutions to solve any digital marketing challenge.

