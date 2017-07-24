Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2017) - DNI Metals Inc. (DNI: CSE) (OTC Pink: DMNKF) ("DNI" or the "Company")
Highlights - First 3 holes from the Main Zone
VHT0019: 19.50m @ 6.12% GC, from 10.00m (incl. 4.50m @ 10.59% GC, from 19.00m);
VHT0025: 11.50m @ 7.23% GC, from surface;
VHT0016: 12.00m @ 4.14% GC from 8.50m & 4.50m @ 5.20% GC, from 25.00m.
DNI Is pleased to announce the following (refer Figure 1 and Table 1 following):
Receipt of the first batch of drilling assay results from its Vohitsara Graphite Project in Madagascar, including: six (6) mineralised holes from the Southwest Zone ("SW Zone") & the first three (3) holes from the Main Zone;
Drilling has confirmed that free-dig saprolitic weathered material has been developed to depths of 17m to 42m below surface; averaging 28m;
Forty-one holes for 1,235m have been completed to date, with additional assays due shortly.
Table 1: Significant Drilling Results: