From Volume to Value: ACOs and Value-based Care Market 2017- Key Insights into Accountable Care, Bundled Payments and Other Value-Based Health Care Delivery Models

The "From Volume to Value: ACOs and Value-based Care" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The health care marketplace has always been dynamic, but with the rapid rise in alternative payment models in recent years, health care executives must understand the move from volume to value-and the opportunities that are arising from the evolving health care delivery marketplace.

From Volume to Value: ACOs and Value-based Care is a complete overhaul of our original ACO Outlook report first launched in 2014. In this extensive report, we provide key insights into the world of accountable care, bundled payments and other value-based health care delivery models. ACOs and Value-based Care is informed by primary research from November 2016 with Darwin's ACO Executive Panel, as well as trends gleaned from our earlier ACO leadership surveys.

ACOs and Value-based Care is packed with original research and insights you won't find anywhere else. See below for a detailed table of contents.

This Report is Designed for Executives in the Following Market Segments:

- Pharma/biotech and medical device market access executives- Integrated health systems, physician groups and ACOs

- Retail and wholesale pharmacy

- DME and medical supplies

- Home health, home care, hospice, and post-acute providers

- Health services researchers

- Payers and other providers

- Private equity and venture capital investors

ACOs and Value-based Care consists of a printed, wire-bound document plus a downloadable .pdf, 310 pages, including a 24-page executive summary and 89 figures and tables. Subscribers will receive periodic updates in .pdf format for one year from the date of purchase.

Purchasers of either a Department or Global Site License will receive a 90-minute, in-person Q&A with Darwin Health CEO John Marchica. Please contact service@darwinhealth.net for more information.

ACOs and Value-based Care is part of a larger syndicated research effort. Partners interested in participating in this ongoing project have the opportunity to get specific questions answered, tailoring the report to their needs. Please contact us if you are interested in diving even deeper into value-based care and alternative payment models.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1: Introduction

- Value-based Care Models

- Value-Based Care Defined

2. Medicare ACO Models

- Pioneer Model

- Medicare Shared Savings Program

- Advance Payment ACO Model

- ACO Investment Model

- Next Generation ACO

- Comprehensive ESRD Care (CEC) Model

- Newest Medicare ACO Models

- Vermont receives federal approval for statewide all-payer ACO"

3. Other Value-based Care Models

- Medicaid ACOs

- Commercial ACOs

- Employer-led ACOs

- Employer-driven bundles

- Patient-Centered Medical Homes

4. Innovation Center Initiatives: National

- Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) Initiative

- Comprehensive Primary Care Initiative (CPC)

- Community-based Care Transitions Program (CCTP)

- FQHC Advanced Primary Care Practice Demonstration

- Independence at Home Demonstration

- Independence at Home: A Success Story

- Home Health Value-based Reimbursement Pilot

- Nursing Home Value-Based Purchasing Demonstration

5. Innovation Center Models: State

6. Innovation Center Models: Local

7. Issue Brief: The Oncology Care Model

8. Issue Brief: The Cardiac Care Bundle

9. Issue Brief: Understanding MACRA

10. Issue Brief: Value-based Contracting in Pharmaceuticals

3: 2016 ACO Executive Survey

1. Research Focus

2. Methodology

3. ACO Characteristics

4. Results

A. 2017 Initiatives

B. Reducing Readmissions

C. Patient Data Management

D. Issues Affecting Cost and Quality

E. Relationships with Suppliers and Providers

F. Relationships with Pharmaceutical Companies

5. Summary

4: Influential ACOs

1. Advocate Health

2. Arizona Care Network

3. Atrius Health

4. Baylor Scott&White Quality Alliance

5. Beacon Health LLC

6. Beth Israel Deaconess Care Organization

7. Carolinas HealthCare System (Triad Health Network)

8. Dartmouth-Hitchcock

9. Memorial Hermann

10. Ochsner Accountable Care Network LLC

11. Optimus Healthcare Partners

12. Partners HealthCare

13. Physician Organization of Michigan

14. UCLA Health ACO

5: Performance

A. Quality

- Medicare ACO Quality Metrics

- MSSP Average Quality Scores, 2013-2015

- Pioneer Average Quality Scores, 2012-2015

- Quality Metrics

1. Patient/Caregiver Experience

2. Preventive Medicine

3. Readmission Rates

4. SNF Admissions

5. Unplanned Admissions for Patients with Diabetes

6. Unplanned Admissions for Patients with Heart Failure

7. Unplanned Admissions for Patients with Multiple Chronic Conditions

8. COPD or Asthma Admissions

9. Heart Failure

10. Meaningful Use

11. Diabetes Composite

12. Overall Quality

B. Financial Performance 2015

C. Aggregate Financial Performance 2015

D. Bundled Payments

6: Implications for Suppliers

1. Pharmacy

2. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

3. Medical Device Providers

4. Durable Medical Equipment

5. Home Health Care

6. Ambulatory Care

7. Long-term Care

8. Other Providers and Suppliers

9: Market Outlook

1. Issues and Opportunities

2. Critical Success Factors

Conclusion

