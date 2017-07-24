United States Home Health Care Market Outlook Report 2017

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2017 Home Health Care Market Outlook" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The 2017 Home Health Care Market Outlook takes a deep dive into the existing market and offers insight into future potential for home health care.

This is the 10th edition of this report. We believe this is the most comprehensive analysis of the industry to date-a sentiment echoed by many of our clients over the years. Whether you're an industry veteran or new to the market, within these pages you'll find insights, fresh perspectives, and a keen understanding of where the market is headed in the years to come.

In the Main Report you will Find:

- A comprehensive evaluation of the current state of the home care environment, including trends and factors affecting growth- Company profiles: strategies, news, financials, market penetration, organizational structure, and more

- Implications of the Affordable Care Act for home health care

- Primary research conducted with our home care industry executive panel, including their perspective on the outlook for their firms and the industry; current and expected future use of technology, and experience with accountable care organizations and value-based contracts

- Primary research of consumer attitudes, and awareness and usage of home health care and private duty services

- Primary research of home health satisfaction drivers

- Opportunities, threats, and critical success factors

- An analysis of Medicare and Medicaid expenditures, current and projected

The 2017 Home Health Care Market Outlook is designed for executives in the following market segments:

- Integrated health systems, physician groups and ACOs

- Home health, home care, hospice, and post-acute providers

- Retail and wholesale pharmacy

- DME and medical supplies

- Health services researchers

- Payers and other providers

- Private equity and venture capital investors

- Pharma/biotech and medical device

Key Topics Covered:

Project Scope

Executive Summary

1. Understanding Home Health Care

- Definition

- Perspective

- Home Health Consumers

- Providers

- Market Demand

- Supply Chain: Supply Side

- Supply Chain: Demand Side

- Competitive Environment

- Visiting Nurse Organizations

- Integrated Health Systems

2. Financing Home Health Care

- Federal Funding

- Funding Sources

- Reimbursed Services

- Home Health and the Affordable Care Act

- Future Funding

3. Company Profiles

- AccentCare, Inc.

- Addus HealthCare, Inc.

- Almost Family, Inc.

- Amedisys, Inc.

- American HomePatient

- Apria

- BAYADA Home Health Care

- HCR ManorCare

- Intrepid USA

- Kindred Healthcare Inc.

- Lincare Holdings

- Maxim Healthcare

- National HealthCare Corp.

- PSA Healthcare

- Rotech Healthcare, Inc.

- VITAS Healthcare

4. Home Care Executive Panel Survey

- Methodology and Demographic Characteristics

- Key Findings: Outlook

- Key Findings: ACOs and Value-Based Contracting

- Key Findings: Technology

- June 2016 Update

5. Consumer Survey: Attitudes, Awareness and Experience

- Methodology

- Limitations

- Demographic Characteristics

- Results: Home Health Care

- Key Findings: Home Health Care

- Results: Private Duty

- Key Findings: Private Duty

- Discussion

6. Satisfaction and Quality Measures

- Data and Variables Definition

- National Average Scores

- Data Analysis

- Correlation Analysis

- Regression Analysis

- Results

7. Outlook

- Technology

- The Affordable Care Act

- Our Aging Population

- Employment Outlook

- Regulation

- Industry Consolidation

- Accountable Care Organizations

- Rebasing

- Consumer Awareness

- Our Health

8. Conclusion

9. Notes and References

