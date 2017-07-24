SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Sedgwick LLP is pleased to release its Women's Forum Annual Report highlighting the achievements and initiatives focused on the advancement and leadership of women in the legal profession.

The theme of the report is "Vision" because it is through the vision of the firm, its leaders and all Sedgwick attorneys that these results are possible. Below are some highlights:

Sedgwick was one of 37 law firms nationally to achieve Gold Standard Certification from the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF).

More than 42 percent of the firm's leadership positions are held by women, a seven percent increase over 2015.

In 2016, 67 percent of those elevated to partner and 56 percent of the lateral partners that joined Sedgwick were women.

To read the full report and learn more about Sedgwick Women's Forum, please click here.

Sedgwick Women's Forum was created in 2004 and designed to revolutionize the way gender is addressed in the firm, and potentially within the legal industry. Since its inception, the internal training and client-development opportunities offered through the Women's Forum have been nationally recognized for their innovation and for successfully addressing the obstacles professional women face.

