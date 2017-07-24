Diamond Resorts International®, a global leader in the hospitality and vacation ownership industries, recently provided members a chance to step back in time to discover the history behind some of Europe's most renowned cities with a Member Escorted Journey to London, Paris and Normandy.

Nearly three dozen members of THE Club® spent several days taking in the sights of London, with inclusive tours of some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. The group then took a ferry across the English Channel for a guided tour of Paris.

"Europe is so rich in history, and planning a vacation to experience it all isn't easy," said Michael Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts International®. "But through our partnerships with THE Club®, our Member Escorted Journeys make it easy and provide members the opportunity to explore and experience more without all the stress that comes with planning."

As part of their journey, members received special passes to the Eiffel Tower, allowing them to see a different side of the famous landmark. They also visited Versailles and dined together while sailing around Paris, before traveling to Normandy to visit the historic beaches and museums.

To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com.

About Diamond Resorts International®

Diamond Resorts International® (Diamond Resorts) is a worldwide leader in the hospitality and vacation ownership industries with a network of more than 370 vacation destinations located in 35 countries throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa.

Diamond Resorts offers its members the opportunity to create priceless memories through innovative vacation choices including once-in-a-lifetime excursions to world-renowned landmarks, unforgettable guided tours to dream destinations, and access to exclusive VIP concert experiences, high-energy sporting events and exciting shows. With high-quality resorts in desirable destinations, we provide the kind of vacation experiences that help our members, owners and guests reconnect with loved ones, collect a lifetime of meaningful memories and keep that Stay Vacationed® feeling all year long.

Diamond Resorts International® manages vacation ownership resorts and sells vacation ownership points that provide members and owners with Vacations for Life® at over 370 managed and affiliated properties and cruise itineraries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006053/en/

Contacts:

Diamond Resorts International®

Stevi Wara, 702-823-7534

media@diamondresorts.com