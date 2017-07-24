BizVibe announced today that their B2B networking platform has expanded to the industrial machinery and machine parts industry. This is the latest focus industry of the networking platform, in addition to textiles and apparel, automobiles, electronics and telecom, and others.

As automation and robotics become more involved in the manufacturing and operations of industrial machinery, the industrial machinery and machine parts industry is becoming more competitive and more advanced, with new processes and technologies being introduced on a regular basis. This new development will significantly enhance productivity, as well as safety for workers on assembly lines and in other positions that require operation of this machinery.

Connect with over 65,000 Industrial Machinery and Machine Parts Companies on BizVibe

BizVibe is currently home to more than 65,000 companies in the industrial machinery and machine parts industry and is connecting like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. BizVibe is also home to more than 17,000 construction machinery companies, 7,000 agricultural machinery and equipment companies, and over 7 million companies overall

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking tool dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, and suppliers, helping them to connect, engage, and make business deals. The BizVibe network now features millions of business profiles across 700+ industries in addition to the industrial machinery industry.

Key Features of BizVibe

Search: Find businesses by name, category, ranking, and revenue from over 70+ countries

Network: Create virtual communities and pin your favourite businesses in one place

Message: Send and receive messages from any verified company within the network

Newsfeed: Get personalized updates from your favourite companies and industries using BizStream

Learn: Stay up to date on the latest news on BizVibe's focus industries

Traffic: Generate high quality organic traffic with your business listing for free

Download: Company profiles, product catalogs, contact details, and more

Mobile App: Connect with companies on the go with BizVibe's mobile app

About BizVibe

BizVibe is home to millions of company profiles across 700+ categories. The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world, and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

