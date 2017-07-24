Global Embolization Devices Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow by More than 10%

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Embolization Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global embolization devices market to grow at a CAGR of 10.61% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Embolization Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Venture capital accelerating entrance of start-up companies. One of the common strategies for market entrants to venture into niche markets, such as that of EPDs, is to approach venture capitalists. Based on the evaluations of a technology or product of a start-up company, venture capitalists invest in embolization devices that have high market potential. This has led to an increase in financial support from venture capitalists, an increase in the number of innovative start-ups, and a subsequent development of such devices. Once the registration and market approvals are issued, the venture capitalists take a share from the total revenue generated by the company.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is new technological advancements. The penetration of neuroendovascular non-coil devices is low due to the limited product approvals in the market. However, the rapid technological advancements are leading to the increased adoption of these devices. There are a few products which are either in the development stage or have received regulatory approval only in one region. These products are highly advanced and are developed based on the preference of physicians.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of stenting procedures. The high cost of stent procedures is leading to the low adoption of these procedures in various countries. The total cost of a procedure with stent varies from one hospital to another and is based on the individual's condition, age, and surgeon performing the procedure.



Key vendors



Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Cook Medical

St. Jude Medical

Penumbra

Metactive Medical

Terumo

Other prominent vendors



Acandis

AGA Medical

Allium Medical Solutions

AngioDynamics

Angioslide

Atrium Medical

Biophan Technologies

Biosense Webster

Contego Medical

CryoLife

Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions

InspireMD

Keystone Heart

phenox

Transverse Medical



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



