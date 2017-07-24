Adoddle cBIM Clash detection tool introduced by Asite

LONDON, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

What is Clash Detection?

"At Asite, we are excited to announce the introduction of Clash Detection within our Adoddle cBIM suite. Our clients can increasingly benefit from the ability for conflicts to now be identified at the initial stage."

Denis Antony, Director of Product Management at Asite

Clash detection allows for the recognition and inspection of an interference at the intersection of multiple objects within a 3D project model.

Clash Detection in Adoddle:

Adoddle's Collaborative Building Information Model (cBIM) solution, Clash Detection enables designers to discover conflicts at an early stage of the project lifecycle, allowing for significant time and cost savings. Conflicts that would have been discovered in person, can now be seen in the office before anyone sets foot on site.

Adoddle's Clash Detection tool has the ability to accurately identify, inspect, and report interferences in a project model. It is used to review ongoing and completed work by reducing the risk of human error during model inspections.

With the intricacies of several models (Structural, Architectural, Mechanical, MEP, etc.) being integrated into one main BIM model, Clash Detection is a crucial component in increasing efficiency. Adoddle's cBIM solution also allows Clash Detection to be possible for objects within objects. For example, a steel rod that has been completely immersed within a concrete wall can be recognized with the Clash Detection tool.

There are 2 main types of clashes that Adoddle cBIM supports:

Hard Clash: Commonly referred as Hard Clash when two components occupy the same space or two objects pass through each other. Example being a column running through a wall or pipework through a steel beam.

Soft Clash: Commonly referred as Soft Clash when objects encroach into geometric tolerances for other objects

Adoddle cBIM Clash detection tool lets you:

Merge BIM models of various work sets for clash detection

Discover and identify clashes between different non-proprietary software (software from different companies).

Examine the clash from multiple angles, adding mark-up and redlining.

Initiate workflows to help seamless collaboration and resolution within the Project teams.

Adoddle cBIM Clash Detection tool includes:

A clash browser enabling list summary of clash objects

Captures view of the Clash objects and initiates a workflow process for collaboration and quick resolution.

Enables viewing Clashes in 3D pane

Displays attributes of the Clash objects enabling easy rectification.

"We listen to our clients and continue to build Adoddle platform for the future. We're mobile, collaborative, cocial [corporate social] and above all ready."

Nathan Doughty, COO, Asite

About Adoddle cBIM

Adoddle's cBIM platform provides a single source of truth for seamless collaboration in the cloud. Our job is to provide connectors into an open data store (OPENBIM) where our customers can actually use their own data across the lifecycles of their projects through integration with existing systems, the ability to work on-line or off and device agnostic mobility.

Adoddle puts the power in your hands to harness that information and reduce risk, litigation, cost and schedule overruns on your projects. ITs Adoddle.

Adoddle Navigator is a desktop application that enables you to:

Integrate directly with Autodesk' Revit'

Upload and share your 3D Model files online

Collaboratively review and mark-up model files

Create Punch List Items, RFIs, or any project controls process directly from the model

Exchange data from 3D BIM Collaborative environment such as COBie (Construction Operation Building Information Exchange)

Search various object, its revisions, association documents within all AEC discipline

Associate plans, specs, and emails to the model in an open and extensible way

Maintain a clear audit trail by tracking version control and updates to the files and models

Benefits include:

Connect all your project data to your models regardless of your BIM Authoring tool

Unlimited capability to customize workflows and capture structured data via Adoddle AppBuilder

Bring visibility and project control to shared Models for distributed teams with disparate systems

Centralize storage of all versions of your models in a collaborative online environment

Harness the power of Big Data with an open and extensible toolkit for Collaborative BIM

About Asite

Asite's cloud technology gives everyone involved in construction projects access to key information online. It allows for increased collaboration, fewer mistakes, reduced rework, and time and cost savings. Asite's Adoddle platform allows firms to store and manage all project data in one central and secure repository. It also enables customers to fully customize the structure of their content with highly controlled access and rich configurable workflows to allow project controls. The Adoddle platform is used by leading architecture, engineering and construction firms, as well as property owners world-wide to manage their largest and most demanding capital investment programs.

Adoddle helps people manage their projects and supply chains collaboratively, accessing the information they need, when and where they need it. It enables AECO companies to measure and track capital projects and asset operations.

Asite was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London's Tech City in the UK, with North American operations based in New York, and regional offices in Australia, India and South Africa.

For more information, please visit http://www.asite.com or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_uYAJvb2rk.

