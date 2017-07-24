PASADENA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Pregnancy Health Aide (PHA), an online resource center dedicated to providing prenatal care, education and tools to underprivileged expectant mothers, today announced the launch of the Mobile Mom Squad, a vehicle that provides health service delivery to needy moms-to-be around the world.

As part of the Mobile Moms Squad's initial voyage, Dr. Lisa Masterson, OBGYN, former co-host of The Doctors, PHA founder and creator of Health in Heels with Dr. Lisa , will be delivering boxes of prenatal supplements to Pasadena County's (California) Elizabeth House, a residential shelter committed to ending the cycle of homelessness and abuse among women and children.

The launch event will take place from 11am-1pm PT at Elizabeth House, 760 Santa Barbara Street, Pasadena, CA 91101. The prenatal vitamins donated to Elizabeth House will be distributed to facilities across the Greater LA and Orange County area, including the Foothills Pregnancy Resource Center.

The CDC recommends that all women of childbearing age incorporate 0.4 mg of folic acid every day, ideally starting at least one month before getting pregnant, to help prevent major birth defects. Being that 50% of pregnancies are unplanned and that many Elizabeth House residents do not have access to prenatal care, Duchesny USA, the makers of Mteryti® and Mteryti® folic 5, has donated 10,000 boxes of its uniquely formulated prenatal supplements.

"Mobile health vehicles are not a new concept, but our approach is new and different because we are helping a portion of the 20 percent of women nationwide who don't have access to prenatal care," said Dr. Lisa Masterson. "With the help of Duchesnay USA, we have been able to provide some of these women with Mteryti® and Mteryti® folic 5; two supplements that contain folic acid, an important supplement that can help prevent birth defects."

About Pregnancy Health Aide

Pregnancy Health Aide (PHA) helps pregnant mothers survive and enjoy better health in the USA and in some of the poorest regions of the world. PHA brings volunteer physicians to treat needy women and children and provides training to local healthcare personnel to improve the standard of available medical care and decrease mother-child transmission of HIV/AIDs. PHA offers regular prenatal exams to ensure healthy pregnancies and deliveries, as well as education and counseling to provide mothers-to-be with important diet, exercise and stress reduction tips. The Mobile Mom Squad is the latest PHA project, designed to take its services on the road and bring them to the needy. For more information, please visit www.pregnancyhealthaide.com.

About Elizabeth House

Elizabeth House is a residential shelter program in the community of Pasadena, California, committed to the health and welfare of adult pregnant women and their children. Elizabeth House is the only 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in the San Gabriel Valley that specifically addresses the needs of pregnant women who also have small children and who lack adequate shelter and prenatal care. Elizabeth house is committed to its mission of providing shelter, hope and support to homeless pregnant women and their children by addressing their physical, emotional, spiritual and economic needs in a nurturing atmosphere. Elizabeth House has been serving women and children in the Los Angeles area for more than 20 years. For more information, please visit www.elizabethhouse.net.

About Duchesnay USA

Duchesnay USA is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. Until recently, we focused on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Today, Duchesnay has broadened its portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at different stages of their lives.

For more information about Duchesnay USA, please visit www.DuchesnayUSA.com.

