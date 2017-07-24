TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- (TSX: CIQ.UN) - Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to an update on Canadian High Income Equity Fund (the "Fund"), hosted by Paul Bloom, President of Bloom Investment Counsel, Inc. Investors may listen to the recording of the update call recorded July 21, 2017 on Brompton's website at www.bromptongroup.com. The Fund is available for purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CIQ.UN.

The Fund is an actively managed, diversified portfolio of publicly listed income-producing securities, including REITS, common equities, preferred securities, and debt instruments.

The objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of monthly distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation. Since inception on February 18, 2010 through to June 30, 2017, CIQ.UN has generated a return of 6.2% per annum and a one-year return of 13.0%.(1) Since inception the Fund has paid total distributions of $5.78, and pays a monthly distribution of $0.05 per unit, which equates to a market distribution rate of 6.4% as of July 21, 2017.

The Fund also offers a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth of their investment.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

(1) Please see www.bromptongroup.com for returns for all periods.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

