NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Two of Nashville's largest megachurches, Mount Zion Baptist Church and Brentwood Baptist Church, are joining forces to host the "We're Better Together" Back-to-School and Healthcare Outreach Event on Saturday, August 5 at Hadley Park, inviting families from every background and community to start the school year off right with free backpacks and health screenings -- and get to know and enjoy one another in the process.

Mount Zion is a predominantly African-American church that is rapidly diversifying its membership and Brentwood Baptist is a predominantly white, community-conscious church. The collaboration of the two churches originated from the friendship of its pastors and their desire to address the racial divide in our city. "We're Better Together" will be one of many future partnerships between the churches that will serve as a model for faith-based organizations committed to healing the racial divide across the country.

Bishop Walker, who originated the Back-to-School and Healthcare Outreach Event more than 10 years ago and has seen it grow exponentially in popularity ever since, is thrilled that it will take place at one of the country's historic African-American public parks, and hopes it gives families whose knowledge of Nashville's black landmarks may be limited a chance to see a different side of the city. This year, as Bishop Walker celebrates his 25th Anniversary as senior pastor of Mount Zion, the "We're Better Together" statement serves as a yearlong theme for all activities throughout the year.

"We live in a special community where people have historically tended to build bridges rather than walls," said Bishop Walker, who began serving Mt. Zion in 1992. "But Pastor Glenn and I believe we still have many left to build -- and we want to do our part. Our congregations are growing by leaps and bounds. So is this wonderful city. It is our responsibility to grow together and support one another. That's what 'We're Better Together' is all about."

Pastor Glenn added, "The diversity of the church reveals the nature and character of God in a way that no one person or church can by themselves. We're excited to have the opportunity to work with Bishop Walker and Mt. Zion Baptist Church to serve our common community in the love of Jesus Christ."

This first-of-its-kind event, which will be held at Hadley Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is also an opportunity to alleviate the financial burdens many families face preparing for the school year, and to make sure both children and their families get off to a healthy start in order to perform at their best. Healthcare providers will be on-site for the event, including the Brentwood Baptist Medical Dental Unit, to provide the following free screenings: dental, blood pressure, HIV testing, and immunizations, as well as health education counseling. To learn more about the event, visit bettertogethernashville.com

About Brentwood Baptist Church

Brentwood Baptist is a community of believers whose mission is to connect others to Jesus Christ through worship, discipleship, and service, and has over 10,000 active members across all campuses. Mike Glenn has served as the senior pastor of the church for the past 26 years.

In 2010, church leaders recognized the importance of establishing contextualized regional campuses in neighborhoods throughout the greater Nashville area. Regional campuses include The Church at Station Hill, The Church at Avenue South, The Church at West Franklin, The Church at Woodbine, The Church at Lockeland Springs and The Church at Nolensville. Each campus shares this same DNA through a common mission, vision, and message. However, each has the flexibility to contextualize ministry to its unique community under the leadership of its own campus pastor.

To learn more about Brentwood Baptist and each of its regional campuses, please visit BrentwoodBaptist.com

About Mount Zion Baptist Church

Mount Zion Baptist Church is a Word-centered ministry designed to evangelize the lost at any cost, equip and empower the people of God and provide holistic ministry to our community as well as the world. Seeking to minister to the total person, we are a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural ministry impacting the world in which we live with the uncompromising message of Jesus Christ. Committed to the spirit of excellence, we are striving to become an oasis of hope within the Nashville community by promoting and providing education and awareness, as well as financial independence.

Mount Zion Baptist Church is one church located in the three locations and virtually anywhere via mtzionanywhere.org and weekly National broadcast on BET to millions around the world. To learn more about Mount Zion Baptist Church, please visit mtzionnashville.org

