Smart Cities Funding Models Report 2017 - Market is Set to Grow from just Over $900 Billion in 2016 to $1.57 Trillion in 2020

The "Smart Cities Funding Models" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Smart Cities market is set to grow from just over $900 billion in 2016 to $1.57 trillion in 2020.

Smart Cities are cities built on Smart' and Intelligent' solutions and technology which will lead to the adoption of at least 5 of the 8 following smart parameters: smart energy, smart building, smart mobility, smart healthcare, smart infrastructure, smart technology, smart governance and smart education, and smart citizen.

Public and private stakeholders are preparing for the Smart Cities disruption with key strategies to build and transform cities into seamless ecosystems. Cities are always looking toward increasing capacity and efficiency of functioning in order to attract economic growth and activity. In order to build highly functional and intelligent cities, public authorities will need to integrate smart technology into existing infrastructure while building new infrastructure from ground up.

Infrastructure building has always been dependent on financing mechanisms used to support construction, operation, and maintenance. Several financing mechanisms have been made available to stakeholders depending on risk appetite, investment size, and duration of financing. It is imperative that stakeholders understand the nuances, advantages, and shortfalls of each mechanism before choosing a tool to finance projects under their purview.

The research service analyzes and profiles each mechanism to understand the key aspects and best use cases to ensure stakeholders are kept informed and have a holistic view of the infrastructure and Smart City financing market. Coverage also includes a comprehensive scoring and feature comparison which can be used to select the most appropriate funding mechanism. The base year considered for the study is 2016.

