Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Mary-Caroline Tillman As Co-Leader Of Its Global Financial Services Practice

Tillman Offers a Unique Perspective and Ability to Calibrate Top Talent Across the Globe

NEW YORK, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, today announced that Mary-Caroline Tillman has joined the firm as co-leader of the global Financial Services Practice. Based in New York, Tillman works closely with chairpersons, chief executive officers and senior leadership teams within the financial services industry. She has led CEO search and succession projects across different countries and regions - including Australia, Asia, Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. - giving her a unique perspective and an ability to calibrate talent around the world.

Tillman co-leads the global Financial Services Practice, which counts some of the world's largest financial institutions as clients, with Amanda Foster, who is based in London. In addition to executive search, Tillman specializes in board and CEO succession, C-suite assessments, team buildouts and talent development.

"With a distinct vantage point gleaned from working on CEO search and succession engagements with top financial institutions across several continents, Mary-Caroline will help us further strengthen an already robust practice within the firm," said Clarke Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Russell Reynolds Associates. "We are thrilled to have her on board. With her deep insights and industry experience, she will offer unparalleled advice to our clients."

Tillman previously led the global Financial Services and Investment Banking Practices at a leading executive search firm. Earlier in her career, she spent 13 years at J.P. Morgan & Co. where she was a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of the European Investment Banking Division. Tillman was a member of the EMEA Investment Banking Committee and a key force in developing J.P. Morgan & Co.'s franchise in Europe. Before joining the management team, Tillman worked on mergers and acquisitions covering the consumer products industry in London, New York and Toronto.

Tillman holds a B.Com. from the University of Alberta (Canada) and an M.B.A. from the Ivey Business School at Western University (Canada).

