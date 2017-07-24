Technavio's latest market research report on the global cartoning equipment market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006116/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global cartoning equipment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global cartoning equipment market is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increase in the opportunity for innovation in this sector. Owing to high competition, every company is spending on research and development to manufacture improved and efficient packaging machines. The use of a cartoning equipment reduces labor cost and facilitates efficient and speedy process.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global cartoning equipment market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Implementation of robotics

Rising demand for innovative, lightweight, and compact equipment

Increase in demand for flexible cartoning equipment

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Implementation of robotics

During the forecast period, industrial robots will be on the verge of revolutionizing the manufacturing processes. The use of robotics is a faster, smarter, and less expensive process in industries. Industrial robots can carry out tasks that are repetitive, and involve dangerous processes such as welding and materials handling. An increase in the implementation of robots will reduce labor costs and enhance speed and accuracy.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for warehouse and storage research, "Robots are taking on human capabilities such as sensing, memory, object recognition, and trainability. As a result, they are suitable for the cartoning equipment sector, which includes tasks such as picking and packaging, inspecting products, and assembling minute electronics."

Rising demand for innovative, lightweight, and compact equipment

The advent of lightweight and compact cartoning equipment is gaining popularity among the end-users. Owing to the lightweight of a machinery and tool-less changeover concept it becomes possible for one operator to change machines. Bosch Packaging Technology provides smart changeover concepts due to its lightweight machines. Lightweight machines are faster than the traditional heavy machines. They also occupy less space and generate better results, due to which fully automatic and innovative equipment will replace traditional heavyweight and semi-automatic machinery.

Increase in demand for flexible cartoning equipment

Cartoning equipment occupies a lot of space. Owing to the volatile packaging demands, end-users are now looking for equipment that can carry out various cartoning processes. The CFM carton packing machine from Viking Masek is a carton erector that can create different carton shapes. It can perform in a single, double, or even triple head operation. It can handle a carton size from minimum 40 mm 50 mm 20mm to a maximum of 400 mm 600 mm 400 mm.

"Packagers are increasingly demanding more innovative and flexible equipment for cartooning, as it provides more efficiency with fewer machines. The food industry requires flexible cartoning equipment that can carton all the types of food products at an efficient pace without any damage. With the increase in the number and variety of food products, the demand for cartoning equipment is expected to grow during the forecast period," says Sharan.

Browse Related Reports:

Refrigerated Warehousing Market in North America 2017-2021

Global Conveyor Belt Market 2017-2021

Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006116/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com