Paints & Coatings Market in India, 2017-2018

The infrastructure push by the Government of India, particularly in policy support and investment participation will be instrumental in driving the growth of the Indian Paints and Coatings Market. Specifically schemes such as AMRUT and housing for all are likely to drive the demand for interior paints with a particular focus on medium and economy range products.

However, low per capita consumption and an evolving regulatory scenario makes the Indian market landscape increasingly difficult to traverse. In this Industry Docket, the key trends and drivers of this market are discussed, and provides insights into the key focus products and segments for paints and coatings companies. This Industry Docket aims to be a top-level guide to help CXOs set their strategic posture with a focus on the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scope & Limitations

2. Global Brief

- Paints & Coatings Industry expected to grow at 6.2% led by APAC markets

- End-user environment concerns mandate innovation; Globalization compels product differentiation and market penetration

- Regulations expected to increase adoption of water-borne and high solids coatings



3. Market Outlook: India



- With a projected CAGR in the 13-14% range, the paints and coatings market provides immense opportunity for penetration in India

- Water-based coatings are expected to witness faster growth



4. Mega Trends & their Impact



- India Inc., should realize full potential of the Indian revival story by 2018

- Infrastructural impetus in the Industrial sector to drive GDP growth in near future resulting in increased consumption of Coatings

- Growing middle class and housing demand to drive decorative coatings segment

- Cities will account for 70% of India's GDP in 2030

- Key growth centers for decorative paints: emerging mega cities and very large villages

- Integrated mobility solutions are expected to tilt automotive sales further toward new car sales thereby driving demand for auto coatings

- OEM coatings likely to witness faster growth compared to refinish coatings in next 3-5 years



5. The Industry going Forward



- Sustainability, Functionality and Globalization are the major trends driving technological innovations in the industry

- Upcoming Advanced Technologies in Paints

- Self-healing, sensor, super hydrophobic and anti-corrosion coatings applicable in a variety of industries



6. Annexure: Our Services



- Maximize opportunities from existing products and markets; systematically explore new products, markets, including inorganic Opportunities



