Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market 2017-2021 report. This market research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are competing to offer products that reduce the cooking time. Vendors also offer customized optional features such as rapid temperature rise, reduced cooking time, and high-level temperature offering to attract customers.

"The growing preference for artisan flavored pizzas can propel the growth of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market as these ovens are ideal for making artisan pizzas. Also, the trend of using commercial wood-fired pizza ovens for cooking or baking other foods is expected to increase the acceptance of these ovens among end-users. Commercial wood-fired pizza ovens can be used for making pizzas, stir fries, roasted meat, and bread. This allows end-users to offer different types of food items using a single commercial wood-fired pizza oven," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research.

The high upfront cost for commercial wood-fired pizza ovens compared to commercial convection and commercial conveyor ovens is also a challenge faced by vendors of commercial wood-fired pizza ovens. Also, vendors need to adhere to certain industry standards to reduce air pollution and offer quality food products to customers.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

FONTANA FORNI

FONTANA FORNI produces both commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens and black wood-fired commercial pizza ovens. It produces nine different models of commercial wood-fired pizza oven. The company focuses on using quality materials, such as cast iron and 3-mm continuous weld stainless steel, to manufacture commercial wood-fired pizza ovens.

Forno Bravo

Forno Bravo provides home pizza ovens, fully assembled ovens, gas outdoor pizza ovens, portable pizza ovens for residential use, commercial pizza oven kits, factory-assembled ovens, pizza trailers, and wood-fired ovens for commercial applications. It offers various models of commercial wood-fired pizza ovens such as Professionale, Roma, Modena2G, and Napoli.

Le Panyol

Le Panyol offers residential wood-fired pizza ovens, commercial wood-fired pizza ovens, masonry heaters, and cast-iron hardware. Its commercial wood-fired pizza ovens are mainly used by bakeries, artisans, and restaurants. The company offers five models of commercial wood-fired pizza ovens: Model 120, Model 180, Model 250, mobile ovens, and Signature Turnkey commercial ovens.

Mugnaini Imports

Mugnaini Imports offers residential pizza ovens, commercial pizza ovens, mobile pizza ovens, and accessories. The company offers seven models of commercial wood-fired pizza ovens of different sizes. It also offers training to its customers so that they can optimize the use of their commercial wood-fired pizza ovens, allowing them to increase their profits.

The Stone Bake Oven Company

The Stone Bake Oven Company offers both residential and commercial models of wood-fired pizza ovens. It offers residential models under two categories and commercial wood-fired pizza ovens under four categories. Commercial wood-fired pizza ovens offered by the company are Classic 1250, Napoli 1250, Napoli 1500, Barbican 1900, Traditional Core 1250, and Traditional core 1500.

