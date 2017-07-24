Global Silicon Photonics Market 2017-2022 - Optical Waveguides Dominated the Global Silicon Photonics Market

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Silicon Photonics Market, Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2022 (Focus on Transceivers, Optical Cables, RF Circuits, Multiplexers, and Attenuators in Data Communication, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Defence and Consumer Electronics Applications)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global silicon photonics market is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate of 20.34% over the forecast period 2016-2022.

Silicon photonics market is expected to show a remarkable growth in the next 5 years. The factors driving the growth of this market include price, capability, and size. As the price of silicon photonics technology is constantly falling, its demand is extensively increasing in all the verticals including healthcare, telecommunication and defense among others. Over the years, major players are showing their interest in silicon photonics market.

In terms of market value, the optical waveguides dominated the global silicon photonics market in 2015, with a total market share of 45.4%, and is expected to reach at a significant rate by the end of 2022 registering a CAGR of 21.69% over the forecast period. In terms of product segment, transceivers market held the highest share in 2015 and continues to be on the top in the forecast period as well. Optical cables, multiplexers and attenuators, show a sharp downfall in terms of share in silicon photonics product market.



Verilink Corporation, Pandatel AG, Moog Inc., TC Communication, Inc are some of the manufacturers as well as suppliers of optical Multiplexers. Wakefield acoustics and Allaway acoustics are some of the manufacturers of attenuators. In the application segment, data communication is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period followed by telecommunication and healthcare.

Players like Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation and Juniper Networks, Inc. among others are investing extensively in silicon photonics market in order to improvise their products as well as to capture a major market share. However, even with such enormous growth, silicon photonics market is facing a lot of challenges such as problems in adopting different communication systems, risk of thermal effects and lack of commercialization in telecommunication sector.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Report Scope and Methodology



2 Market Dynamics



3 Competitive Insights



4 Global Silicon Photonics Market Size by Product



5 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Components



6 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Application



7 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Geography



8 Company Profiles

Aifotec AG

Broadcom Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc

Finisar Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

IBM Corporation

InfineraCorporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc

Luxtera

Mellanox Technologies, LTD

NeoPhotonics Corporation

OneChip Photonics

STMicroelectronics NV

